Vinales impresses on the final day of MotoGP Qatar test

Yamaha on top

So it's Yamaha who leave Qatar on top despite a windier Day 3, with Vinales putting in 50 laps on the final and Rossi 38.

The Italian was pretty positive and said it came from putting "everything together", but the Spaniard did still insist they need to improve and one of the big things he pointed out was edge grip.

Good reading

Quartararo, meanwhile, did 48 laps and showed his Day 2 showing was far from a fluke, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli shooting up the timesheets to sixth on Monday too.

That makes good reading for both the Iwata marque and the new Petronas Yamaha SRT team, with all Yamahas in the top six.

Honda charge

Repsol Honda were the only other team and manufacturer to mix it with them on Monday, although both machines took tumbles, both riders were okay though.

Marc Marquez was third with a 1:54.613 and did 53 laps, again showing the capacity to put more mileage on his shoulder, and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo took P5 just 0.040 off Marquez and 0.002 off Rossi.

Ducati power

Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati Team), meanwhile, retained his stronghold on the timesheets amongst the Borgo Panigale machines.

The Italian was ninth on Day 3 after another 43 laps, with team-mate Andrea Dovizioso down in P15 after 50 but they focused on long runs and race set-up.

Pre-season is over

The pre-season tests are officially over. Now all that remains is to race.

With fifteen riders ending the test within a second, KTM in the top ten, the likes of Quartararo looking incredibly fast. What will the FIM MotoGP World Championship's season-opening Qatar Grand Prix bring? Find out from March 8 to 10.