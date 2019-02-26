English

Vinales impresses on the final day of MotoGP Qatar test

By
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales claimed top billing in the combined time sheets

Bengaluru/Doha, February 25: Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP left Losail International Circuit after the Qatar Test having topped two of the three days, the first and final, and it was with a 1:54.208 to end the test 0.233 clear.

The top spot was again under threat from an incredible performance from rookie Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) in second, however, with reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) completing the top three.

And, after a tougher Day 2 for Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), the 'Doctor' was back inside the top four just behind Marquez, with Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) another resurgent runner as he completed the top five.

Yamaha on top

Yamaha on top

So it's Yamaha who leave Qatar on top despite a windier Day 3, with Vinales putting in 50 laps on the final and Rossi 38.

The Italian was pretty positive and said it came from putting "everything together", but the Spaniard did still insist they need to improve and one of the big things he pointed out was edge grip.

Good reading

Good reading

Quartararo, meanwhile, did 48 laps and showed his Day 2 showing was far from a fluke, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli shooting up the timesheets to sixth on Monday too.

That makes good reading for both the Iwata marque and the new Petronas Yamaha SRT team, with all Yamahas in the top six.

Honda charge

Honda charge

Repsol Honda were the only other team and manufacturer to mix it with them on Monday, although both machines took tumbles, both riders were okay though.

Marc Marquez was third with a 1:54.613 and did 53 laps, again showing the capacity to put more mileage on his shoulder, and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo took P5 just 0.040 off Marquez and 0.002 off Rossi.

Ducati power

Ducati power

Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati Team), meanwhile, retained his stronghold on the timesheets amongst the Borgo Panigale machines.

The Italian was ninth on Day 3 after another 43 laps, with team-mate Andrea Dovizioso down in P15 after 50 but they focused on long runs and race set-up.

Pre-season is over

Pre-season is over

The pre-season tests are officially over. Now all that remains is to race.

With fifteen riders ending the test within a second, KTM in the top ten, the likes of Quartararo looking incredibly fast. What will the FIM MotoGP World Championship's season-opening Qatar Grand Prix bring? Find out from March 8 to 10.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
