Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight for treatment

The Bahrain Grand Prix, eventually won by Lewis Hamilton, was red-flagged on the first lap after the Haas driver's car erupted in flames and split into two.

Grosjean was able to climb out of the car despite the astonishing scene, which occurred after contact with Daniil Kvyat had led him to smashing through a barrier at high speed.

No fractures have been detected in initial tests conducted on Grosjean, though he will stay in hospital on Sunday after the back of his hands were affected by the fire.

After Haas' update, a smiling Grosjean posted a video thanking fans for their support, acknowledging he may not have been able to speak to them were it not for the halo in his car.

"Following medical evaluation by doctors at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital, Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean will remain in hospital overnight," read a statement from the Haas team.

"[Grosjean is] to be treated for burns sustained on the back of both hands after his opening lap incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"All X-rays performed on Grosjean came back clear of fractures. Updates will be given when further information is available."

Many drivers, race officials and analysts believe the halo device, combined with the swift reaction from marshals and staff in the medical vehicle, saved Grosjean's life.

During the long delay before the race restart, seven-time world champion Hamilton tweeted to express his relief that Grosjean had walked away from the accident and reminded fans of the risks taken by drivers.

Following his victory – a fifth straight race win and 11th overall in 2020 – he elaborated further on a scene that stunned the other drivers.

"It was such a shocking image to see," said Hamilton. "When I get in the car I know I am taking risks. I respect the dangers that are in this sport.

"I posted about it during the break because it is horrifying. The car, the cockpit. I don't know what Gs he pulled but I'm just so grateful the halo worked.

"It could have been so much worse, but I think it is a reminder to us and hopefully to the people that are watching that this is a dangerous sport.

"We are out there pushing to the limit and playing with the limit but you always have to respect it.

"It shows what an amazing job Formula One has done, the FIA has done, for him to be able to walk away from something like that.

"But it will be investigated and they will do an awful lot of work to make sure something like that does not happen again."

Max Verstappen, who was second ahead of team-mate Alex Albon, added: "The crash was scary.

"We saw a red flag, which doesn't mean it's immediately a bad thing but I saw a lot of fire and [then knew] that is not a good thing. Luckily he is OK and hopefully he will recover quickly."

Pierre Gasly was sixth behind the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. The Grosjean incident was central to his post-race thoughts.

"It was horrible," he said. "When I saw the images I was shocked. It was really scary but I had no idea a Formula One car could break that way.

"The halo really proved to be working. I have text him to wish him a good recovery. I think he is fine but [it was] a really scary thing."