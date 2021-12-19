Rotax Karting Grand Finals: Kyle Kumaran does India proud

The 18-year-old Tiruchirrapalli native took part in the DD2 class and finished third in the pre-finals to qualify for the 36-grid Grand Finals where he became the vice-champion and made sure of the Indian flag on the podium at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit, the venue that has hosted Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Kumaran, racing with Peregrine team, became the 2021 senior national karting champion last month and booked his ticket for Grand Finals.

Kumaran, races with Team DojoMoto internationally and is managed by Anjum Shaik.

He had initially finished the 21-lap final race in third clocking 18 min, 41.392sec and was later promoted to second after Antoine Barbaroux was slammed with a bumper penalty.

Thus Kumaran became the vice-champion in the DD2 shifter class.

Martun van Leeuwen of the Netherlnads won the gold and Patriks Noels Locmelis came third. Starting from P4, Kumaran was just 0.198sec behind the gold winner Martun's time of 18:41.194.

"Representing India has been one of our dreams and I'm thrilled and happy to achieve it. Seeing the Indian flag on the podium is a proud moment and I'll cherish forever. I'm grateful for my teams Dojomoto and Peregrine Racing and to all my well-wishers and family, especially my biggest cheerleaders, Mom and Dad for dreaming along with me," said Kumaran.

Peregrine Team Principal Madesh Lakshman who facilitated Kumaran's participation in the senior national championship where the latter won a ticket to the Grand Finals, said, "Kyle is talented and his hard work and dedication brought laurels for India. We were expecting it and it's a dream come true for the first karting medal at a world event."

Federation of Motor Sports Club (FMSCI) President Akbar Ebrahim was all praise for Kumaran.

"Getting a silver at the Grand finals in a very competitive field is a fantastic achievement. Kyle Kumaran made India extremely proud. It's a moment to celebrate. I congratulate Kyle and his family," sad Ebrahim, who was the brain behind introducing Rotax Max Karting Nationals in India in 2004.

"This is the first time in the Indian history of Rotax Max that we're getting a vice-champion at the world stage," added the FMSCI chief, himself a former racing champion.

