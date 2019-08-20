Silverstone awaits a modern classic

Everone is a winner!
In 2013 it was Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) who took on now-teammate Marc Marquez in one of the all-time great showdowns.
The year after, Marquez returned the favour. 2015 saw Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) emerge from a rain-soaked race day to take to the top step, before Maverick Vinales, now at Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, took the spoils for Suzuki the following year.
Painting red
Then it was Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) painting Silverstone red in 2017, and that makes it five riders and four factories who have made British turf their own in the last five races there.
They have also all done it in style, because Silverstone usually stages a classic. Can 2019 deliver the same?
Who will rule Britannia?
So who will rule Britannia in 2019? Almost all the likely contenders really have been a winner in the UK. The most recent victor, Dovizioso, also arrives on top of the world after his stunning Austrian GP triumph.
He will be one to watch, as is usually the case. But then so will Marquez, who has sometimes had a rockier road on race day at Silverstone but whose pace in qualifying has seen him take four premier class poles at the venue. Could we get another duel? Will the reigning champion strike back?
Rossi's challenge
Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Vinales, meanwhile, will be aiming to make sure it's a much bigger fight at the front. Rossi's speed at Silverstone seems to grow year on year and Viñales' record at the track is impressive.
He won his first race there so there are some good memories, and he was also the man closest to Dovizioso last time we raced in the UK. And then there's Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT)...