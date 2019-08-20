Silverstone awaits a modern classic

Bengaluru, August 20: Five riders and four factories have conquered the Silverstone circuit in recent years and as the FIM MotoGP World Championship returns to the famous venue on Sunday (August 25), sparks are certain to fly.

There is certainly one big difference though -- the track surface. The British behemoth is back open for business with high expectations and new asphalt, and Friday's feedback will be an interesting listen.

But one thing that has never changed is the stunning layout, with 18 corners pushing man and machine to the maximum around a high-speed ribbon of tarmac that snakes it way around the former airfield. Vast and fast is apt.

The Great British behemoth awaits, and the Great British weather is in the wings too. But come rain or shine, Silverstone usually serves up a storm - so tune in for the British Grand Prix, with lights out for MotoGP at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Everone is a winner! In 2013 it was Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) who took on now-teammate Marc Marquez in one of the all-time great showdowns. The year after, Marquez returned the favour. 2015 saw Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) emerge from a rain-soaked race day to take to the top step, before Maverick Vinales, now at Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, took the spoils for Suzuki the following year. Painting red Then it was Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) painting Silverstone red in 2017, and that makes it five riders and four factories who have made British turf their own in the last five races there. They have also all done it in style, because Silverstone usually stages a classic. Can 2019 deliver the same? Who will rule Britannia? So who will rule Britannia in 2019? Almost all the likely contenders really have been a winner in the UK. The most recent victor, Dovizioso, also arrives on top of the world after his stunning Austrian GP triumph. He will be one to watch, as is usually the case. But then so will Marquez, who has sometimes had a rockier road on race day at Silverstone but whose pace in qualifying has seen him take four premier class poles at the venue. Could we get another duel? Will the reigning champion strike back? Rossi's challenge Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Vinales, meanwhile, will be aiming to make sure it's a much bigger fight at the front. Rossi's speed at Silverstone seems to grow year on year and Viñales' record at the track is impressive. He won his first race there so there are some good memories, and he was also the man closest to Dovizioso last time we raced in the UK. And then there's Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT)...

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)