English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Silverstone awaits a modern classic

By
Another modern classic is on the cards at British GP.
Another modern classic is on the cards at British GP.

Bengaluru, August 20: Five riders and four factories have conquered the Silverstone circuit in recent years and as the FIM MotoGP World Championship returns to the famous venue on Sunday (August 25), sparks are certain to fly.

There is certainly one big difference though -- the track surface. The British behemoth is back open for business with high expectations and new asphalt, and Friday's feedback will be an interesting listen.

But one thing that has never changed is the stunning layout, with 18 corners pushing man and machine to the maximum around a high-speed ribbon of tarmac that snakes it way around the former airfield. Vast and fast is apt.

The Great British behemoth awaits, and the Great British weather is in the wings too. But come rain or shine, Silverstone usually serves up a storm - so tune in for the British Grand Prix, with lights out for MotoGP at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Everone is a winner!

Everone is a winner!

In 2013 it was Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) who took on now-teammate Marc Marquez in one of the all-time great showdowns.

The year after, Marquez returned the favour. 2015 saw Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) emerge from a rain-soaked race day to take to the top step, before Maverick Vinales, now at Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, took the spoils for Suzuki the following year.

Painting red

Painting red

Then it was Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) painting Silverstone red in 2017, and that makes it five riders and four factories who have made British turf their own in the last five races there.

They have also all done it in style, because Silverstone usually stages a classic. Can 2019 deliver the same?

Who will rule Britannia?

Who will rule Britannia?

So who will rule Britannia in 2019? Almost all the likely contenders really have been a winner in the UK. The most recent victor, Dovizioso, also arrives on top of the world after his stunning Austrian GP triumph.

He will be one to watch, as is usually the case. But then so will Marquez, who has sometimes had a rockier road on race day at Silverstone but whose pace in qualifying has seen him take four premier class poles at the venue. Could we get another duel? Will the reigning champion strike back?

Rossi's challenge

Rossi's challenge

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Vinales, meanwhile, will be aiming to make sure it's a much bigger fight at the front. Rossi's speed at Silverstone seems to grow year on year and Viñales' record at the track is impressive.

He won his first race there so there are some good memories, and he was also the man closest to Dovizioso last time we raced in the UK. And then there's Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT)...

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More MOTOGP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WOL 1 - 1 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue