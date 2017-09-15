Singapore Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar until 2021

Singapore, September 15: Formula One has confirmed the Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for at least a further four years.

The race was introduced in 2008, with the Grand Prix taking place at night at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

There had been no contract to keep the race on the schedule beyond this year but a new deal has now been agreed.

"The Singapore Grand Prix is a signature Formula 1 race and therefore we are very pleased that it will continue to feature on the calendar for a further four years," F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey said.

"The first ever night race in this sport is one of the most thrilling events of the year, taking place against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay.

"The Singapore Grand Prix, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Government have all done an excellent job of making this an event that involves the whole city.

"We are looking forward to offering our continued support to make the next four years even more spectacular and exciting."

Practice for the 10th staging of the grand prix begins on Friday.

Source: OPTA