Sprint qualifying given the green light for three 2021 F1 races

The FIA, F1 and all 10 teams have agreed to the changes to be implemented at two European circuits and one non-European track, with all three venues to be announced in due course.

Drivers will race over 100 kilometres in sprint qualifying on Saturday afternoon to determine the grid for Sunday's race.

Sprint qualifying winners will earn three points, with two awarded for second place and one for third.

The grid for the sprints will be decided on Friday afternoon using the current qualifying format, with cars entering Parc Ferme conditions from the start of Friday qualifying.

There will be one-hour practice sessions on both Friday and Saturday mornings.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "We are excited by this new opportunity that will bring our fans an even more engaging race weekend in 2021.

"Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight.

"I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport."

The sprint qualifying format in full:

Friday 60-minute first practice in the morning with two sets of tyres for teams to choose freely Normal qualifying format in the afternoon with five soft tyre sets available only

Saturday 60-minute second free practice in the morning with one set of tyres for teams to choose freely 100km sprint qualifying in the afternoon with two sets of tyres for teams to choose freely

Sunday Full distance race with two remaining sets of tyres