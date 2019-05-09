TVS Racing’s Adrien Metge wins two stages on Day 1 of the Desert Storm

The French rider clocked good speed from the start and was able to navigate with ease despite the scorching heat of the Thar Desert. The stage started at 1.30 P.M. and concluded close to evening with the teams covering a stretch of 80 kilometers around the sandy terrains of Bikaner.

At the end of Stage 1, Sherco TVS Rally Factory team rider Adrien Metge is leading in the Group A (above 250cc category) with Abdul Wahid Tanveer and Nataraj following closely at P3 & P4 position respectively.

Rajendra RE also had a good run and fished the stage at P5. Aishwarya Pissay maneuvered smoothly through the sandy terrain with RTR450 but faced a 20-minute penalty resulting in a P23 finish. In the Group B (upto 250cc category) TVS Racing’s Sachin stands at P2. Imran had to retire due to technical reasons.

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “This year, Desert Storm is challenging as the temperatures are at its peak and staying hydrated for a longer duration is an added battle the racers have to fight. The team has started off on a good note with Adrien leading and the rest of the team are looking comfortable on their bikes as they finished the day on a positive note. The technical team is working hard making sure the bikes are strong for any kind of terrain and weather.”

Commenting on his performance Adrien Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “This is my second Rally in India and I am really happy with my momentum at the start. Although the harsh weather is a big roadblock this time, I tried keeping my focus on navigation and successfully got my bike to the finish line. I hope to continue the momentum and have a podium finish.”

Day 2 of the Desert Storm will cover a distance of 560 km in Bikaner and Jaisalmer split between 2 stages.

Rankings at the end of Stage 1 (Provisional):

Group A – Upto 450 cc

Adrien Metge – P1

AW Tanveer – P3

R Nataraj – P4

Rajendra RE –P5

Aishwarya Pissay – P23

Group B – Upto 250 cc

Sachin – P2

Source: Press Release