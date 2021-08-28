English
Verstappen leads final practice for Belgian GP, Hamilton 3rd

By Pti

Spa-Francorchamps, Aug 28: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Verstappen was .95 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who signed a new one-year deal for next season, and 1.07 seconds ahead of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was fourth in slippery conditions as rain fell persistently on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Verstappen topped the second practice on Friday.

The championship leader Hamilton leads him by eight points in the standings after 11 races. Verstappen leads him 5-4 in wins, 5-3 for pole positions and 4-3 for fastest laps. Hamilton is chasing a fifth win at the Belgian GP and a record-extending 100th win overall.

MORE F1 NEWS

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 18:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021

