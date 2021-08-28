Verstappen leads final practice for Belgian GP, Hamilton 3rd

Verstappen was .95 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who signed a new one-year deal for next season, and 1.07 seconds ahead of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was fourth in slippery conditions as rain fell persistently on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Verstappen topped the second practice on Friday.

The championship leader Hamilton leads him by eight points in the standings after 11 races. Verstappen leads him 5-4 in wins, 5-3 for pole positions and 4-3 for fastest laps. Hamilton is chasing a fifth win at the Belgian GP and a record-extending 100th win overall.