Yearender 2020: A year to forget for six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez is hoping for a better 2021 after being on the sidelines for most of year 2020.

Bengaluru, December 15: Year 2020 was an eminently forgettable one for six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez as a broken arm in the FIM World Championship season opener at the Jerez circuit kept him out of action throughout rest of the campaign.

The Repsol Honda superstar fell off his bike while in the lead at the Spanish Grand Prix in July, retiring from the race, and then failed to start as he attempted a remarkable return at the next event.

The 27-year-old who till then had never previously missed a MotoGP race in his career, has been on sidelines since then, undergoing three operations on his arm, but his recovery has remained slow, much to the disappointment of his fans all over the world.

Premature end

Premature end

After initially planning to rush his comeback, Marquez decided against it following medical advice and finally abandoned plans for a 2020 return early in November - when two races of the since-ended campaign remained.

"It's time to continue with the recovery. Thanks for the messages of support. Looking forward to returning in 2021," Marquez had said in November, when announcing the premature end to his season.

Third surgery

Third surgery

The Spaniard required a third surgery last week as a result of the slow healing of the humerus bone, which had not improved with specific shock wave treatment.

Marquez's progress after the surgery on December 3 and the start of antibiotic therapy has been deemed satisfactory by his medical team as he returned home, where he will continue with the specific antibiotic treatment.

Recovery period

Recovery period

Though his Repsol Honda team did not mention the exact recovery time, paddock rumours say it will take upto six months, which could possibly rule him out of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season opener to be held under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 28.

But you could never rule out the fighting spirit of a man who had the courage to ride a bike at a competitive level just days after surgery.

What next?

What next?

Stefan Bradl stepped in for Repsol Honda in Marquez's absence though not with much of a success while Suzuki's Joan Mir went on to clinch his maiden MotoGP world title.

With riders like Mir, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins, who finished in that order in the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship raising their bar, Marquez will be looking to go all guns blazing in the new season as he continues his recovery.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
