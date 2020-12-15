Yearender 2020: A year to forget for six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

Premature end

After initially planning to rush his comeback, Marquez decided against it following medical advice and finally abandoned plans for a 2020 return early in November - when two races of the since-ended campaign remained.

"It's time to continue with the recovery. Thanks for the messages of support. Looking forward to returning in 2021," Marquez had said in November, when announcing the premature end to his season.

Third surgery

The Spaniard required a third surgery last week as a result of the slow healing of the humerus bone, which had not improved with specific shock wave treatment.

Marquez's progress after the surgery on December 3 and the start of antibiotic therapy has been deemed satisfactory by his medical team as he returned home, where he will continue with the specific antibiotic treatment.

Recovery period

Though his Repsol Honda team did not mention the exact recovery time, paddock rumours say it will take upto six months, which could possibly rule him out of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season opener to be held under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 28.

But you could never rule out the fighting spirit of a man who had the courage to ride a bike at a competitive level just days after surgery.

What next?

Stefan Bradl stepped in for Repsol Honda in Marquez's absence though not with much of a success while Suzuki's Joan Mir went on to clinch his maiden MotoGP world title.

With riders like Mir, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins, who finished in that order in the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship raising their bar, Marquez will be looking to go all guns blazing in the new season as he continues his recovery.