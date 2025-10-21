Which Global Stars have come to India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Al Nassr match Security Heightens in Goa, Locals Instructed to collect Resident Pass at Fatorda Police Station By Sauradeep Ash Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:35 [IST]

FC Goa are up against Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2 encounter on Wednesday (October 22), at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Goa.

This will be the first-ever meeting between FC Goa and Al Nassr, making it a historic fixture in the group stage of the ACL2 2025-26 season. FC Goa, currently struggling at the bottom of the group with no points or goals from their first two matches, face a tough challenge against Al Nassr, who are top of the group with an all-win record.

Given the high-profile nature of the match, local authorities and FC Goa have tightened security arrangements. The club has instructed local residents to collect special residential passes to facilitate smooth movement during the match day. Enhanced police and private security deployments, along with additional entry gates at the stadium, have been arranged to manage the expected crowds and ensure safety.​

Al Nassr officials recently visited Goa to inspect stadium facilities, training venues, hotel arrangements, and security protocols. The state government and Goa police have pledged full support to the event, with readiness to escalate security if Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and star forward of Al Nassr, travelled to India.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a huge attraction for the fans in Goa but the Portugal star has skipped the match due to workload management reasons. Despite his absence, a number of global stars will be donning the Al Nassr jersey at the Fatorda Stadium.

As Saudi club had their delegates sent to Goa to overlook the security protocols, and the state government, Gaurs are leaving no stone unturned ahead of this monumental encounter.

Fatorda Stadium lies at the Madgaon area in Central Goa. The stadium is surrounded by residential locality and the habitants will have to collect their resident passes to get access of the roads for commute. As the security is expected to be massive for the match, the officials have arranged the passes to allow the roads' access to the rightful residents.

MyKhel contacted with the Fatorda Police Station and an official confirmed it to the publication, instructing the locals to avail the cards.

"We will be sealing all the nearby roads for outsiders for this match for security purposes. Only the valid ticketholders can enter the adjacent roads. For local residents, the pass is required to avail the access. Car owners can come with the vehicle and Registration Certificate, and we will provide passes."