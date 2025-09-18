Aston Villa Urged By Unai Emery To Keep Going As They Prepare For Sunderland Challenge

NODWIN Gaming Brings DreamHack India Back To Hyderabad Comic Con For Youth Entertainment Extravaganza - All You Need To Know NODWIN Gaming announces the return of DreamHack India to Hyderabad Comic Con from October 31 to November 2, 2025. This event celebrates gaming, esports, and pop culture with exciting activities and competitions. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 21:32 [IST]

NODWIN Gaming has announced the return of DreamHack India to Hyderabad Comic Con, scheduled from October 31 to November 2, 2025. This event marks the sixth anniversary of DreamHack India, offering a grand celebration of gaming, esports, and pop culture. Fans can expect an exciting blend of gaming tournaments, cosplay contests, and tech expos during this three-day festival.

DreamHack India has become a key event in India's gaming calendar. It features thrilling LAN tournaments, cosplay competitions, tech exhibitions, retro zones, and meet-and-greets with popular streamers and creators. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) zone remains a highlight where attendees can bring their own setups or rent high-performance PCs on-site for uninterrupted gaming.

The event will host various activities including PAN FEST (BGMI), an open-for-all BGMI competition with daily lobbies. Participants can join solo or team up with friends to compete live. KO Fight Night will feature intense fighting game tournaments with titles like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter VI. Chess enthusiasts can enjoy Rapid and Blitz formats on DreamHack's competitive stage.

Retro & Board Games Zone offers nostalgia-packed experiences with classics like Pac-Man and Tetris alongside board games such as Monopoly and Ludo. This area provides a casual break for fans seeking fun away from digital screens. The BYOD tournaments allow fans to game non-stop across three days with friends and communities.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, expressed excitement about the ongoing partnership with DreamHack. "Over the past six years, our partnership with DreamHack has built some of India's most iconic gaming moments," he said. "This October, we're coming back bigger and bolder than ever." The collaboration aims to create a unique celebration where gaming meets pop culture.

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, highlighted the magic of Hyderabad Comic Con in bringing together diverse fans under one roof. "Last year, over 40,000 fans cheered as Wagh Suyog was crowned champion in both the Blitz and Rapid Chess formats," she noted. The event promises three unforgettable days where pop culture and fandom collide.

Tickets Now Available

Tickets for DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con 2025 are available on District App as well as official websites for DreamHack and Comic Con India. Fans are encouraged to follow @NodwinGaming, @DreamHack_in, and @ComicConIndia on social media for updates on this highly anticipated event.

Comic Con India has been a leading pop culture destination in the nation for over a decade. It brings together comics, anime, movies, television, and cosplay across five major cities. This year’s Hyderabad Comic Con promises more experiences and entertainment than ever before.