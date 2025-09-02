Rohit Sharma to captain in 2027 WC, Four to Five prospects to play for India in next Ten Years: Dinesh Lad shaping next gen of Indian Cricket | Exclusive

Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 18:23 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: A busy day in sports saw Mitchell Starc retire from T20Is, Pat Cummins ruled out of India's tour, and Rashid Khan become the leading T20I wicket-taker. Pakistan's Asif Ali announced his retirement, while India and Nigeria filed bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

In football, Alexander Isak sealed a record move to Liverpool and Gianluigi Donnarumma joined Manchester City. At the US Open, Jannik Sinner cruised into the quarterfinals and Venus Williams reached her first doubles last-eight since 2016.

1) Mitchell Starc Announces Retirement From T20Is

Mitchell Starc, the celebrated Australian speedster, has called time on his T20 International career. The left-arm quick represented Australia in 65 T20Is between 2012 and 2024, finishing with 79 wickets to his name. Starc's final outing in the shortest format came on June 24, 2024, against India at Gros Islet, St. Lucia, where he went for 45 runs in his four-over spell.

2) Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of White-Ball Series Against India

Australia will be without their pace spearhead and ODI skipper Pat Cummins for the upcoming limited-overs series against India. Cricket Australia announced that Cummins has been ruled out of the three ODIs and five T20Is owing to injury. Team India is set to tour Australia next month for an eight-match white-ball series, beginning with the opening ODI in Perth on October 19.

3) Rashid Khan Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is

Afghanistan's spin sensation Rashid Khan carved out a new milestone on Monday, September 1, by becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The 26-year-old, who also leads his national side in the format, surpassed former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee to rise to the top of the charts.

Southee, who represented the Black Caps in 126 T20Is between 2008 and 2024, finished with 164 wickets. Rashid, meanwhile, has now edged past him with 165 scalps in just 98 appearances.

4) PAK Batter Asif Ali Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan's Asif Ali, the 33-year-old right-handed batter, has decided to bring the curtain down on his international career. The power-hitter, who turned out in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is for the national side, made the announcement on Monday, September 1.

Asif, known for his big-hitting ability in the middle order, was also left out of Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup.

5) Imane Khelif To Fight For Career, Appeals Gender Test Ruling To CAS

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has taken her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking to overturn the enforcement of a gender test. According to CAS, Khelif has formally appealed against the global boxing body's directive that bars her from competing in future World Boxing tournaments unless she undergoes a genetic examination. In her petition, the 26-year-old has also requested the court to confirm her eligibility for the 2025 World Boxing Championships in September without having to undergo such a test.

6) India, Nigeria Submit Proposals To Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India will face competition from Nigeria in the race to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with both nations officially entering their bids. Commonwealth Sport (CS), the body that oversees the event, confirmed on Monday that Nigeria lodged its proposal before the August 31 deadline.

Just days earlier, on Friday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) revealed that it had submitted the final bid documents to CS, naming Ahmedabad as India's candidate city for staging the multi-sport spectacle.

7) Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool In Record-Breaking $169 Million Deal

Liverpool have secured the signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a deal worth a British-record £125 million ($169 million). The transfer was finalized on Monday, just before the Premier League window shut, capping a dramatic day of high-profile moves.

The 24-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a six-year contract with the reigning English champions, after Liverpool's revised offer persuaded Newcastle to part ways with their star attacker.

8) Manchester City Sign Gianluigi Donnarumma From PSG

Manchester City have completed the signing of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The move comes shortly after City parted ways with Ederson, who joined Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper has committed to a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, with the transfer fee reported to be around £26 million ($35 million). Donnarumma will wear the No. 99 jersey, the number he has carried throughout much of his career.

The former PSG keeper played a pivotal role in the French club's Champions League success last season and was also Italy's first-choice goalkeeper during their Euro 2020 triumph. His omission from PSG's recent Super Cup squad had already hinted at his reduced role in Paris, especially after the arrival of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

9) Jannik Sinner Storms Into US Open Quarterfinals With Blistering Display

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner powered his way into the US Open quarterfinals on Monday with a dominant display against Alexander Bublik. The defending champion needed only 81 minutes to register a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory, dismantling the Kazakh's serve and sealing his place in the last eight with authority.

10) US Open 2025: Venus Williams, Leylah Fernandez Enter Doubles Quarterfinals

Venus Williams, 45, reached her first Grand Slam doubles quarterfinal since 2016 at the US Open on Monday, teaming up with Leylah Fernandez. The pair defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 to secure the milestone.