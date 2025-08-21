Sports Bulletin for August 21: From Shreyas Iyer's ODI captaincy hope to Vishal TK creating National Record By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 19:35 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian sports ministry has provided fresh guidance regarding the India-Pakistan engagement in upcoming years. Shreyas Iyer has been tipped to become India's next ODI captain.

In football, a huge fight broke out between Independiente and Universidad de Chile fans in Argentina during a Copa Sudamericana match, while Arsenal are set to hijack deal for Eberechi Eze. Check out the unmissable stories across the game here.

Indian Cricket Team's Asia Cup Participation Unaffected: Sports Ministry

The Sports Ministry has clarified that India's participation in the Asia Cup will proceed as scheduled without any disruptions. Despite geopolitical tensions, the ministry confirmed there will be no hindrance in India competing in the continental tournament. This reassurance underlines India's commitment to maintaining sporting ties through multilateral events, even amid ongoing challenges in bilateral relations with Pakistan.

No Bilateral Sporting Ties with Pakistan: Sports Ministry

The Sports Ministry reiterated that India will not resume any bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan anywhere. This firm stance continues due to unresolved political issues. However, Indian teams and athletes will continue to participate in multilateral tournaments where Pakistan is a participant, maintaining sports as a vehicle for broader competitiveness without direct bilateral interaction.

Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down as Mumbai Ranji Captain

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has stepped down as captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. Rahane cited the need to groom a new leader but will continue playing for Mumbai across formats. Under Rahane's leadership, Mumbai broke a seven-year drought by winning the Ranji Trophy in 2023-24, also clinching the Irani Cup and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy titles.

Kerala Cricket League Launches in Trivandrum

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL), the domestic T20 tournament of Kerala, has officially started in Trivandrum. The league aims to provide a platform for emerging talent from Kerala and boost grassroots cricket development. With city-based franchises and local stars competing, KCL is seen as a major push to elevate cricket infrastructure and talent nurturing in the southern state. Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Vignesh Puthur are some of the star names in the tournament.

Karun Nair Denied BCCI Clearance for Maharaja Trophy

Karun Nair's participation in the upcoming Maharaja Trophy has been blocked as he failed to secure the necessary clearance from the BCCI. The veteran batsman's non-approval places uncertainty on his involvement in the high-profile domestic T20 tournament. The decision reportedly stems from his latest finger injury which he suffered during England series.

Shreyas Iyer in Contention for Next India ODI Captain

Shreyas Iyer is emerging as a strong contender to become India's next ODI captain following recent leadership vacancies. Known for his calm demeanor and tactical acumen, Iyer's consistent performances and prior captaincy experience in IPL boost his credentials. Selectors are reportedly considering multiple options, with Iyer being favored to lead India's ODI squad into the next major ICC events. Although Iyer was not part on the T20 Asia Cup squad, he may be the leader after Rohit in 50-over cricket.

Srikkanth Slams India's Asia Cup Squad Ahead of T20 World Cup

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth expressed sharp criticism of the current India squad named for the Asia Cup, stating there is "no chance" of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup with this group of players. He highlighted concerns over team composition and lack of big-match experience. Srikkanth urged selectors to reconsider or back the squad with strategic changes to enhance India's chances in major ICC tournaments.

Vishal TK Shatters National 400m Record

Sprinter Vishal TK set a new national record in the men's 400m race, clocking an impressive time that surpasses the previous benchmark. The Tamil Nadu athlete broke the record with a timing of 45.12 seconds in the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

Arsenal Hijacks Deal for Eberechi Eze

Arsenal have hijacked Tottenham Hotspur's deal to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, agreeing a £67.5 million transfer, including add-ons. Tottenham had reportedly reached terms and personal agreements with Eze, but Arsenal's late intervention, driven by fears over Kai Havertz's knee injury, sealed the move. Eze, who spent part of his youth career at Arsenal, has now chosen to join the Gunners, intensifying the North London rivalry ahead of the new season.

Violence Mars Copa Sudamericana Match in Argentina; 90 Fans Arrested

The Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile in Avellaneda, Argentina, was abandoned after violent clashes between fans. The host stadium was evacuated following crowd violence that left at least 10 seriously injured and nearly 90 arrested. The unrest escalated at halftime, with Universidad fans throwing projectiles at Independiente supporters, who retaliated by attacking the visiting fans. The match was tied 1-1 when suspended, with Chile leading 2-1 on aggregate. CONMEBOL canceled the fixture, citing inadequate security guarantees, and launched an investigation into the incident.