Sports Bulletin For Sep 10: From India's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign To IND-PAK Tickets Not Sold Out Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Sports Bulletin For Sep 10: From cricket and football to shooting and global transfers, it's been a busy week in the sporting world. India open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, Prithvi Shaw faced a court fine, and Dewald Brevis set a new SA20 auction record.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or rift deepened, Pat Cummins was sidelined by injury, and both Brazil and Argentina stumbled in World Cup qualifiers. Here are the top updates you need to know:

1) India Open Asia Cup 2025 Campaign Against UAE In Dubai

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

2) Tickets For India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Still Available Despite Sky-High Hype

The India-Pakistan clash in the 2025 Asia Cup, set for September 14 in Dubai, has surprisingly not sold out - a rare sight for cricket's biggest rivalry. The reason isn't lack of interest but steep ticket prices tied to hospitality packages. Official platforms list premium options like VIP Suites (₹2.58 lakh for two), Royal Box (₹2.30 lakh), and Sky Box (₹1.68 lakh). Even mid-range categories such as Platinum (₹75,600) and Grand Lounge (₹41,000) are costly, while the cheapest seats, General East, still touch nearly ₹10,000 for two.

3) Prithvi Shaw Fined Rs 100 By Mumbai Court For Failing To Reply In Sapna Gill Molestation Plea

A Mumbai sessions court has fined cricketer Prithvi Shaw ₹100 for not filing his reply in a molestation case lodged by influencer Sapna Gill. Gill had challenged a magistrate's order that allowed only a preliminary enquiry instead of an FIR. Despite repeated directions, Shaw failed to respond, prompting the court to grant one last chance and adjourn the matter to December 16. Gill's lawyer alleged that Shaw was deliberately evading the process.

4) Real Madrid Likely To Boycott Ballon d'Or Ceremony Again: Report

Real Madrid are likely to extend their boycott of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, with tensions between the club and the organisers still unresolved. The rift began last year after Vinícius Jr, considered the favourite, lost the award to Manchester City's Rodri by 41 points.

5) India Shatter Brunei Darussalam 6-0 But Suffer Heartbreak In AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India's U-23 men's team bowed out of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers despite thrashing Brunei 6-0 in their final Group H game in Doha. The Blue Colts finished second with six points, but hosts Qatar topped the group on nine after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Bahrain.

6) Australia Vs India Women's ODI Moved From Melbourne To Hobart

Cricket Australia has shifted the third women's ODI against India on March 1 from Melbourne's Junction Oval to Hobart due to delays in floodlight installation and construction work affecting access. The venue was set to host its first day-night game, but Hobart will now stage consecutive matches in the series.

7) ISSF World Cup 2025: Indian Shooters Struggle As China Dominate In Rio

India's struggles at the ISSF World Cup persisted as shooters Samrat Rana, Amit Sharma, and Nishant Rawat missed out on the men's 10m air pistol final. China dominated the event, claiming both gold and silver.

8) 4-6 Week Period Set For Pat Cummins' Recovery From Injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins will take 4-6 weeks off to recover from a lumbar stress injury, avoiding bowling and heavy running during the break. The 32-year-old has been left out of the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India and is expected to miss Shield games, targeting a return for the Ashes opener in Perth on November 21.

9) Dewald Brevis Breaks Bank In SA20 Auction

South African star batter, Dewald Brevis broke the bank in the SA20 Auction on Tuesday as he fetched a record-breaking R16.5 Million from Sourav Ganguly-coached Pretoria Capitals to become the highest-paid player in the league's history.

10) Brazil-Argentina Lose In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Both Brazil and Argentina have lost their respective FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying matches against Bolivia and Ecuador respectively by an identical margin of 1-0. Despite the loss, both of them have qualified for next year's World Cup, with Argentina sitting at the top of the table, while Brazil occupy the 5th position.