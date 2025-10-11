1948 London Olympics Gold Medal Will Always be Very Special for Indian Hockey: Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Sports Bulletin For October 11: From Shubman Gill's Record To BCCI's Strong Reaction Against Mohsin Naqvi By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 16:11 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 11: From cricket milestones and birthday celebrations to legal controversies and historic wins, here's a quick roundup: Shubman Gill joins an elite club, Rohit Sharma defends a young fan, Hardik Pandya turns 32, India wins bronze at the BWF World Junior Championships, and Gary Kasparov beats Anand.

Off-field, Mohsin Naqvi faces backlash, the Supreme Court clarifies its stance on football, and Omar Bravo will stand trial for alleged abuse.

1) Shubman Gill Joins Sachin, Virat In Elite Company After Century vs WI

Shubman Gill joined an elite group of Indian batters with his century against West Indies in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. His ton placed him alongside Virat Kohli, who hit five Test hundreds in both 2017 and 2018, and Sachin Tendulkar, who scored four centuries as captain in 1997.

2) Mohsin Naqvi To Be Sacked From ICC? BCCI Seeks Strong Reaction After Asia Cup Fiasco

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has stirred controversy after India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pakistan. When Indian players declined to receive the trophy from him, Naqvi reportedly took it away, ordering it to be kept at the ACC headquarters in Dubai. He has insisted on personally presenting it to India despite their objections. According to PTI, the BCCI is now likely to push for Naqvi's censure or even his removal as an ICC Director.

3) Furious Rohit Sharma Confronts Security After Young Fan Manhandled

Rohit Sharma was recently seen training at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park ahead of the upcoming ODI series in Australia. The session drew a massive crowd, with fans eager to catch a glimpse of the former India captain. Amid the chaos, Rohit was seen defending a young fan after security personnel tried to stop the child from approaching him. A viral video captured the 38-year-old expressing his displeasure at the incident, showing his compassionate side even in a tense moment.

4) Hardik Pandya Celebrates Birthday, Turns 32

India's star allrounder Hardik Pandya turns 32 today, October 11. Born in 1993 in Baroda, Gujarat, Pandya has been a vital part of India's white-ball setup since his 2016 debut. Known for his explosive batting and handy seam bowling, he has been key to maintaining team balance, allowing India to field strong pace and spin combinations in limited-overs cricket.

5) India Make History At BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

India wrapped up their BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships campaign with a bronze medal after a semifinal defeat to defending champions Indonesia. Following a historic quarterfinal win over former champions Korea, India fell short in the last-four clash, losing 35-45, 21-45 to the tournament favourites.

6) Gary Kasparov Pips Viswanathan Anand In Clutch Chess 2025

Legendary GM Gary Kasparov edged out Indian great Viswanathan Anand 13-11 at Clutch Chess 2025, marking the grand reopening of the Saint Louis Chess Club in Missouri.

7) Supreme Court 'Not Interested In Controlling Or Monitoring The Affairs Of Football'

The Supreme Court on Friday clarified it has no intention of overseeing Indian football. It sought the opinion of ex-judge L Nageswara Rao on two disputed clauses in the AIFF's draft constitution. Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar said they would consult Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who reviewed the draft on September 19 following AIFF's plea.

8) Former Mexican International And Chivas Icon To Stand Trial For Alleged Abuse Of Teenager

Former Mexican footballer Omar Bravo, who played in the 2006 World Cup and 2004 Olympics, will face trial for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's 17-year-old daughter over six years. The 45-year-old was arrested last Sunday in Zapopan, near Guadalajara.