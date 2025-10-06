Lanka Premier League 2025: LPL Season 6 Schedule, Teams, India Players - All You Need To Know

Sports Bulletin For October 6: From Rohit Sharma 'Never' In 2027 World Cup Plans To Indians To Play In LPL 2025 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 18:28 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 6: This week in sports has seen its fair share of surprises, milestones, and standout performances across cricket, football, and athletics. From notable team developments to record-breaking individual feats, here's a quick roundup of the top stories making headlines.

1) Rohit Sharma Was 'Never' In 2027 World Cup Plans: Report

According to a report by The Telegraph, Rohit Sharma was never part of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's long-term plans for the 2027 World Cup and had been informed about losing the ODI captaincy well before the official announcement. The BCCI reportedly views both Rohit and Virat Kohli as nearing the end of their international careers, with plans to phase them out in the coming months.

The selectors' move to replace Rohit with 26-year-old Shubman Gill is seen as a clear "perform or perish" message. Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir had finalized Gill's elevation weeks earlier, with his impressive leadership in the England Test series further cementing the decision - one that the BCCI has now fully endorsed.

2) Indian Players To Take Part In Lanka Premier League 2025: Report

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to kick off on December 1, and for the first time, Indian cricketers are expected to take part in the tournament. As per a PTI report, the organisers have confirmed that a few Indian players will feature in the sixth edition, though their names have not yet been disclosed.

3) World Para Athletics Championships 2025: India Make History, Set New Record

India achieved their best-ever result at the World Para Athletics Championships held at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, 2025. The hosts finished 10th on the medals table with a record haul of 22 medals - six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze.

Gold medal winners included Simran Sharma (women's 100m T12), Nishad Kumar (men's high jump T47), Sumit Antil (men's javelin F64), Sandip Sanjay Sargar (men's javelin F44), Rinku Hooda (men's javelin F46), and Shailesh Kumar (men's high jump T63).

4) Babar Azam Returns To Domestic Cricket For First Time In 6 Years

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to return to domestic cricket ahead of the home Test series against South Africa starting October 12 in Lahore. After being left out of the recent T20Is, Babar has been named in the Test squad and will feature for Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, as reported by A Sports. This marks his first appearance in the tournament since leading Central Punjab to an innings victory in the 2019 final.

5) 'Baap Ke Saath Auto Chalao': Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Harsh Trolling

Mohammed Siraj has firmly established himself in the Indian team with consistent performances at home and abroad, but his rise has been far from smooth. Reflecting on his past, Siraj recalled facing harsh online criticism during tough phases, with trolls even mocking his late father's background as an auto-rickshaw driver whenever he struggled on the field.

6) Andhra Cricket Obliges After Smriti Mandhana Asks Vizag Stadium Stands To Be Named After Leading Women Cricketers

The Andhra Cricket Association will name two stands at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam after Indian women's cricket icons Mithali Raj and Raavi Kalpana on October 12, 2025, coinciding with the India-Australia Women's World Cup match.

The move follows Smriti Mandhana's suggestion during an August 2025 "Breaking Boundaries" chat with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, where she urged for stands to be named after prominent women cricketers to honour their legacy and inspire young players.

7) Pep Guardiola Scripts Premier League History

Pep Guardiola made history on Sunday by becoming the fastest manager to reach 250 Premier League wins as Manchester City defeated Brentford.

The Spaniard achieved the milestone in just 349 matches, surpassing Sir Alex Ferguson's record of 404 games. Guardiola now joins an elite group of managers to reach the landmark, alongside Arsène Wenger and David Moyes.

8) First Time In 74 Years! Sevilla Humiliate Barcelona With Shocking La Liga Win

Barcelona endured a shocking 4-1 loss to Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday, with former Barça star Alexis Sánchez among the scorers. Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty as Sevilla claimed their first win over the Catalan giants since 2015.

The victory marked Sevilla's first four-goal triumph against Barcelona in 74 years, their biggest since 1951, while it was Barça's heaviest league defeat since the 4-1 setback to Celta Vigo in 2015.

9) Jannik Sinner Shrugs Off Zverev's Accusations: 'I Don't Make The Courts'

Jannik Sinner dismissed Alexander Zverev's claims of tournament bias, insisting he's focused solely on his game rather than court conditions.

When asked about Zverev's allegation that the Rolex Shanghai Masters organizers slowed the courts to benefit him and Carlos Alcaraz, the World No. 2 appeared surprised, responding, "Wow, I don't know what to say on that, to be honest."

10) Nick Woltemade Joins Elite Newcastle Company

German forward Nick Woltemade made Newcastle history with his goal in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.

He became only the third player, after Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand, to score in his first three home matches at St. James' Park.