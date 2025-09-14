India vs Pakistan: 5 Most Stunning Wives and Girlfriends of India and Pakistan cricketers You Must Know

Sports Bulletin on September 14: From Sourav Ganguly as CAB President to Lionel Messi missing Penalty By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 19:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the world of sports, there have been new developments in cricket, football and other games. Sourav Ganguly has become the new CAB president, whereas Andhra Pradesh has appointed Gary Stead as coach ahead of the new domestic season.

In football, Lionel Messi had a bad day as he failed to score from the spot, while Arsenal secured a superb victory over Nottingham. Check out the unmissable stories in the Sports Bulletin.

1. Sourav Ganguly returns as CAB President

Sourav Ganguly has returned as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on September 14, 2025. He replaces his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who stepped down due to tenure rules. Sourav previously served as CAB president from 2015 to 2019 before becoming BCCI President. His return marks his second term leading Bengal cricket, aiming to bring stability and growth ahead of upcoming reforms. He was elected unopposed.

2. Former NZ coach Gary Stead appointed as Andhra head coach

Gary Stead, former head coach of the New Zealand cricket team, has been appointed as the head coach of Andhra Pradesh for the 2025-26 domestic season. Stead led New Zealand to the 2021 World Test Championship title and had a successful seven-year tenure, including multiple ICC finals and reaching the number one ranking in Tests and ODIs. Andhra Pradesh, aiming to improve after a mixed previous season

3. Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen Finish Runners-Up At Hong Kong Open Badminton

Satwik-Chirag finished as runners-up at the Li-Ning Hong Kong Open 2025 after a hard-fought 62-minute final. The Indian duo started strong, taking the opening game 21-19, but sixth seeded China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang bounced back to claim the next two games 21-14, 21-17 and secure the title. Lakshya Sen finished with silver after falling to second seed Li Shi Feng of China 21-15, 21-12 in the men's singles final at the Li-Ning Hong Kong Open 2025. With this result, India wrapped up the tournament with two silver medals.

4. Minakshi, Jaismine clinch gold in Boxing Worlds

Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria won gold medals at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, marking a historic achievement for Indian boxing. Minakshi clinched the title in the women's 48kg category by defeating Kazakhstan's Paris Olympics bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay. Jaismine secured gold in the 57kg featherweight division, overcoming Poland's top seed Julia Szeremeta. Their victories contributed to India's best-ever medal haul at the championships, alongside silver and bronze from other Indian boxers.

5. Lionel Messi misses penalty as Inter Miami suffer defeat

Lionel Messi missed a penalty during Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat against Charlotte FC on Saturday. Messi attempted a delicate Panenka chip, but Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina saved it. This was Messi's first missed penalty since 2022. The missed spot-kick preceded a difficult night for Miami, as Charlotte striker Idan Toklomati completed a hat-trick, helping Charlotte secure their ninth consecutive MLS win. Inter Miami also played with 10 men late in the match.

6. Shami terms marriage with Hasin Jahan as biggest mistake of his life

Mohammed Shami recently described his marriage with Hasin Jahan as the "biggest mistake" of his life during an interview on Aap Ki Adalat. He said, "Life teaches you many things. I admit it was the biggest mistake of my life. I don't blame anybody, it was my fate." Shami also spoke about the difficulty of balancing personal issues with cricket, stating, "It was really difficult, it pinches you" as he managed pressure on and off the field.

7. Arsenal win, Chelsea held in Premier League

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, with Martin Zubimendi scoring twice and Viktor Gyokeres adding a goal. New signings Madueke and Eberechi Eze impressed, especially on Eze's full debut with an assist. Meanwhile, Chelsea were held 2-2 away by Brentford in a tightly contested Premier League fixture, leaving Chelsea to share points against the visiting side.

8. Sunil Chhetri returns as Khalid Jamil names 30 Probables for Asian Cup Qualifiers

Sunil Chhetri has been recalled to the Indian squad for the October international window, as head coach Khalid Jamil named his final list for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore. The 39-year-old striker, who had announced his international retirement earlier this year, makes a surprise return to strengthen India's attack. India will first face Singapore away on October 9 and then host them in Margao on October 14.