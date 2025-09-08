Asia Cup 2025: Not Pakistan! Only 2 Teams Have Won T20I Editions- Most Matches Won, Best Win Percentage

Sports Bulletin For Sep 8: From Yograj Singh Accusing Kapil Dev Of Match-Fixing Again To Chris Gayle's Painful Exit For Punjab By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 18:30 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin for September 8: From cricket controversies and record-breaking performances to major sporting events and fitness milestones, here's a roundup of the latest highlights from India and around the world.

This edition covers everything from Yuvraj Singh's father raising fresh questions on Kapil Dev, Chris Gayle opening up on his IPL struggles, and Shivam Lohakare smashing javelin records, to Asia Cup updates

1) Kapil Dev's Name Was Involved in Match-Fixing! : Yograj Singh Launches New Attack

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, who is also the father of Yuvraj Singh, has once again criticized legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev. Yograj raised questions about why the match-fixing allegations involving the former India captain were closed and never revisited. He went on to suggest that reopening the matter could potentially tarnish the image of several celebrated cricketers.

The controversy dates back to 1997, when Manoj Prabhakar accused Kapil Dev of offering him money to underperform. The allegation prompted a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following a thorough investigation, the CBI reported in 2000 that there was no substantial evidence against Kapil, effectively clearing him of all charges.

2) Treated me like a kid': Chris Gayle reveals painful IPL exit from Punjab Kings

West Indies great Chris Gayle has revealed that his stint with Punjab Kings (2018-2021) was the toughest phase of his IPL career. Speaking on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Gayle said he felt "disrespected" by the franchise and not valued for his contributions, which left him disheartened and pushed him close to depression.

3) Shivam Lohakare Smashes Neeraj Chopra's Meet Record With 84.31m Throw At Inter Services Athletics Championships

Maharashtra's 20-year-old javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare grabbed headlines after recording an 84.31m throw at the Inter Services Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, winning gold and surpassing Neeraj Chopra's 2018 meet record of 83.80m.

4) India's Rohan Pandit, Virender Sharma Named In Match Officials Panel For Asia Cup

Indian umpires Rohan Pandit and Virender Sharma have been named on the match officials panel for Asia Cup 2025, starting Tuesday. The tournament opens with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium. Veteran referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft will oversee the event, while officials for the Super Four and final will be announced later. The full umpire panel includes Ahmad Pakteen, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Gazi Sohel, Izatullah Safi, Masudur Rahman, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, along with Pandit and Sharma.

5) Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag Join Asia Cup Commentary Panel

Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, and former bowling coach Bharat Arun will join Sony Sports Network's multi-lingual commentary panel for the Asia Cup T20 in the UAE starting Tuesday. The 17th edition features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India opens their campaign against UAE on Wednesday. The world feed commentary will also include Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Russel Arnold, and Simon Doull.

6) ICC Rubs Salt On South Africa's Wounds, Slaps Fine After Worst-Ever Defeat

South Africa suffered further setback after their heaviest ODI loss to England, as ICC fined the Temba Bavuma-led team five percent of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the third ODI at The Rose Bowl. Javagal Srinath, ICC Elite Panel match referee, confirmed the penalty after the Proteas fell one over short despite time allowances.

7) World Archery Championships: India's Historic Gold-Winning Team Bow Out In Individual Quarters

India's gold-winning men's compound team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge exited in the individual quarterfinals at the World Archery Championships, ending hopes of a clean sweep despite their historic team gold.

8) India Book Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Spot With 12-0 Win Vs Singapore

The Indian women's hockey team stormed into the Super 4s of the 2025 Asia Cup with a commanding 12-0 win over Singapore. Hat-tricks from Navneet and Mumtaz, a brace from Neha, and goals from Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila, and Rutuja Pisal sealed a dominant performance.

9) Tottenham Hotspur 'Not For Sale'; Club Rejects Takeover Interest Amid Levy Exit

Tottenham Hotspur have denied being for sale after ENIC Sports & Developments, the majority shareholder, rejected two takeover bids. The statement follows the recent resignation of long-time chairman Daniel Levy, which had sparked ownership rumors.

10) HYROX Mumbai 2025: Over 3,350 Athletes Compete in India's Largest Fitness Race

HYROX Mumbai 2025, held on September 7 at the NESCO Center, became India's largest fitness race, attracting over 3,350 athletes from 50+ countries. The day-long event followed the HYROX format, combining eight 1km runs with eight functional workouts like SkiErg, Sled Push and Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges, and Wall Balls.