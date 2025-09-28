English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Carlos Alcaraz And Taylor Fritz Secure Places In Japan Open Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Brandon Nakashima while Taylor Fritz overcame Sebastian Korda to reach the semi-finals of the Japan Open. Both players displayed strong performances, setting up exciting matches ahead.

By

Carlos Alcaraz, ranked number one globally, advanced to the Japan Open semi-finals by defeating Brandon Nakashima in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Alcaraz quickly broke Nakashima's serve and dominated the first set, finishing it in just 32 minutes. Although he took more time to find his rhythm in the second set, he broke serve in the fifth game and maintained control thereafter.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz emerged victorious against Sebastian Korda in an all-American quarter-final clash. Fritz won 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 to secure a semi-final spot against Jenson Brooksby. Despite trailing by three games initially, Fritz rallied to win six of the last seven games in the first set. Korda levelled the match by taking the second set, but Fritz responded decisively in the third.

Alcaraz and Fritz Reach Japan Open Semis

Alcaraz's triumph over Nakashima marked his ninth consecutive semi-final appearance at ATP-level events. Since 1990, only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have achieved this feat. This places Alcaraz among tennis legends for reaching nine or more consecutive semi-finals.

Jenson Brooksby joined Fritz in the Japan Open semi-finals after a straightforward victory over Holger Rune with a score of 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, world number twelve Casper Ruud defeated Aleksandar Vukic convincingly with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2. Ruud wrapped up his match within an hour to progress further.

Daniil Medvedev continued his strong performance at the China Open in Beijing by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-3. Medvedev established dominance early by breaking serve in both sets and secured his place in a third consecutive quarter-final at this event.

Medvedev and Mussetti Shine

Lorenzo Mussetti also advanced at the China Open with a routine win over Adrian Mannarino, finishing with a score of 6-3, 6-3. American teenager Learner Tien impressed by beating Flavio Cobolli from Italy with scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

The ongoing tournaments highlight intense competition among top players as they strive for success on international courts. With several players making significant strides this season, fans eagerly anticipate upcoming matches featuring these talented athletes.

Story first published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 17:06 [IST]
