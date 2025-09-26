Shubman Gill's Mixed Bag: A Look at His Last 10 T20I Innings Ahead of Asia Cup Final

Zverev joins Medvedev in Beijing last 16 after dominant Sonego win By Oliver King Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 21:54 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Alexander Zverev wasted little time in reaching the last 16 of the China Open after overcoming Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets on Friday.

Zverev needed just an hour and a half to dispatch Sonego 6-4 6-3, setting up a meeting with Corentin Moutet for a place in the quarter-finals.

The second seed came into the tournament in Beijing off the back of three consecutive defeats at the US Open and Laver Cup, but he rediscovered his groove here.

Sonego more than matched his opponent during the first set, but a break in the final game was all Zverev needed to take the early advantage.

And from there, the German dominated proceedings as he surged into a 5-1 lead. Though Sonego was able to break back, all he did was delay his defeat.

Zverev sealed the win in style, firing a huge ace that Sonego was unable to return as it flashed down the left sideline.

Earlier in the day, 2023 finalist Daniil Medvedev breezed through to the round of 16 after downing Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4, avenging his defeat to the Brit at Roland-Garros earlier this year.

Medvedev is now working with a new coach in Thomas Johansson, who he recently appointed after parting ways with Gilles Cervara, his long-time coach of eight years.

"I played not bad, I served pretty well except for a couple of games," Zverev said in his on-court interview.

"Same on the return, I had a lot of chances to break, and I think I deserved to win in terms of the gameplan and the stats.

"So I'm happy to go through, I can play much, much better than that, but the way back is step by step, and there was a small step forward."

Data Debrief: Zverev off to another perfect start

Zverev put his recent form behind him to put on a dominant display against Sonego, with his first-round victory here his sixth consecutive such triumph in Beijing.

But Medvedev also put on a show. Indeed, his victory over Norrie was his first over a top-50 opponent since his Halle Open campaign back in June.