Alison van Uytvanck retains title in Budapest

Teenager Vondrousova dominated the first set, but the top seed rallied to claim the third WTA singles title of her career with a 1-6 7-5 6-2 victory on Sunday (February 24).

Van Uytvanck saved five match points in her semi-final win over Ekaterina Alexandrova and was in for another battle in a decider which included 12 breaks of serve.

Vondrousova won her only previous match against van Uytvanck in 2017 and the 19-year-old Czech looked to be heading for a repeat when she reeled off five games in a row to take the opening set.

Eighth seed Vondrousova twice got back on serve after being broken in the second, but Van Uytvanck edged back in front at 6-5 with another break before levelling the match.

Van Uytvanck stepped it up in the decider, surging into a 4-0 lead and not allowing her opponent a way back.

BACKTOBACK! What a comeback for @AlisonVanU to claim her second Budapest title!⁰⁰ Defeats Vondrousova 1-6, 7-5, 6-2@HUNgarianTENNIS pic.twitter.com/iYyB3qRiAf — WTA (@WTA) February 24, 2019