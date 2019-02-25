English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Alison van Uytvanck retains title in Budapest

By Opta
Alison van Uytvanck claimed her third WTA singles title
Alison van Uytvanck claimed her third WTA singles title

Budapest, February 25: Alison van Uytvanck fought back from a set down to retain her Hungarian Ladies Open title as Marketa Vondrousova endured heartbreak in Budapest.

Teenager Vondrousova dominated the first set, but the top seed rallied to claim the third WTA singles title of her career with a 1-6 7-5 6-2 victory on Sunday (February 24).

Van Uytvanck saved five match points in her semi-final win over Ekaterina Alexandrova and was in for another battle in a decider which included 12 breaks of serve.

Vondrousova won her only previous match against van Uytvanck in 2017 and the 19-year-old Czech looked to be heading for a repeat when she reeled off five games in a row to take the opening set.

Eighth seed Vondrousova twice got back on serve after being broken in the second, but Van Uytvanck edged back in front at 6-5 with another break before levelling the match.

Van Uytvanck stepped it up in the decider, surging into a 4-0 lead and not allowing her opponent a way back.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue