English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Miami Open: Andreescu overcomes Kerber again to extend winning run

By Opta
Bianca Andreescu got past Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 in Miami
Bianca Andreescu got past Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 in Miami

Miami, March 24: Bianca Andreescu continued her winning run, beating Angelique Kerber in the Miami Open third round.

Andreescu, 18, extended her streak of victories to 10 after getting past Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 at the WTA Premier event.

The Canadian teenager has starred so far this year and proved too good for Kerber in a repeat of the Indian Wells Open final, also won by Andreescu.

Andreescu used her power early as both players showed signs of injury and fatigue.

Kerber's left thigh was strapped, while Andreescu needed treatment on her shoulder during the first set.

After 12 minutes, Kerber took a 2-0 lead, but a double fault handed the break back to Andreescu, who made the most of the opportunity.

Andreescu created two set points in the 10th game, only needing one when Kerber sent a wild forehand long with her 14th unforced error of the set.

Kerber became more aggressive early in the second set and then incredibly won five straight games from 4-1 down to level the match.

Andreescu opened up another 4-1 lead in the third set as the players continue to battle after 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

This time, Andreescu made no mistake, closing out a huge win to continue her scintillating run of form, with Kerber seemingly unhappy with her opponent as they shook hands at the net.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue