English

Murray accepts Eastbourne wildcard

Posted By:
Andy Murray
Andy Murray will continue his comeback

London, June 24: Andy Murray will continue his comeback at the Eastbourne International next week after accepting a wildcard.

The three-time grand slam champion was beaten by Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club on Tuesday in his first match since undergoing hip surgery.

Murray said there is a chance he could play at Eastbourne and miss Wimbledon after his loss to the Australian.

The former world number one will be in the draw at Devonshire Park and it remains to be seen if he plays in his home major the following week.

"I'm looking forward to getting some more time on the grass courts at Eastbourne this week," said the Brit.

"I played Davis Cup there in 2010 and I know the courts and facilities there are excellent. It was good to get back to competition at Queen's this week, and I'm hoping to build on that next week at Devonshire Park."

Stan Wawrinka also accepted a wildcard to step up his Wimbledon preparations in Sussex.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue