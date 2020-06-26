Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'I felt my hip a little bit' – Murray provides fitness update after Ward win

By Sacha Pisani
Andy Murray
Andy Murray's comeback gathered pace at the six-day charity event in Roehampton.

Roehampton, June 26: Andy Murray said he felt his troublesome hip after the former world number one reached the Battle of the Brits semi-finals.

Murray's comeback gathered pace with a 6-3 7-5 win over countryman James Ward at the six-day charity event on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who had not played competitively since November due to a bruised pelvis and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) - enforced break, battled warm conditions to advance in Roehampton.

Murray goes down to Edmund in Battle of the Brits

While physically exhausted, Murray said his movement was not affected against Ward.

"It's been tough, it's been unbelievably hot conditions in here," Murray said afterwards at the National Tennis Centre.

"I know it's not the worst situation to be in but usually if you're playing a match you'll find a cold space to go to and build up to the match and dropping your body temperature.

"But here there's no air conditioning allowed, it's pretty hot everywhere and it's quite draining.

"I've been feeling it a little bit and obviously I've played three matches, the last two were a pretty high level, it's been tough but I did quite well.

"Physically, it was a very tough match. I felt my hip a little bit but it did not affect my movement.

"When I played in November at the Davis Cup it was – my hip was sore and I was struggling to move.

"I felt I moved the best I had done in the three matches so that's a positive. I'm delighted I have a rest day tomorrow as I'm very tired."

More ANDY MURRAY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBB 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue