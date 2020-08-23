Tennis
Murray eyeing improvement after winning return in Cincinnati

By Sacha Pisani

Cincinnati, August 23: Former world number one Andy Murray said he can "definitely improve" after winning his first match of the year at the ATP Western & Southern Open.

Murray had not featured on the ATP Tour since claiming the European Open in Antwerp last October, however, the three-time grand slam champion made his return on Saturday (August 22).

In Cincinnati, Murray – who saved a set point in the first set tie-break – outlasted Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-1 in the opening round of the Masters tournament.

"I thought I moved well today," two-time Cincinnati champion Murray said after two hours, 28 minutes on court, with the US Open on the horizon this month.

"That was probably the thing I was most happy with and probably the thing I was most apprehensive about going into the match.

"I thought I moved pretty well. My tennis could have been better.

"I did some things well at the end, but I could definitely improve in terms of my game."

Next up for Murray is fifth seed Alexander Zverev as the 33-year-old steps up his preparations for the US Open in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Murray added: "[Zverev has] obviously been up at the top of the game for a number of years now.

"It will be a good test for me, for sure… He moves well for a big guy, solid off the ground. [He] has struggled at times with his serve. When he's serving well, he's obviously one of the top players in the world."

Story first published: Sunday, August 23, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
