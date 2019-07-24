English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Murray brothers to play doubles at Washington Open

By
The Murray brother partnership will be reformed at the Washington Open next week as Andy teams up with defending doubles champion Jamie.
The Murray brother partnership will be reformed at the Washington Open next week as Andy teams up with defending doubles champion Jamie.

London, July 24: Andy Murray will be joined by brother Jamie on the doubles court at the Washington Open next week.

The former singles world number one made his return from hip resurfacing surgery at the Queen's Club Championships in June, winning the doubles despite suggesting earlier this year he was set to retire.

Andy Murray also featured at Wimbledon, notably teaming up with WTA Tour great Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.

And now he will step onto the court with his sibling, alongside whom he helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015.

"They called us and said Andy really wanted to come back to DC and wanted to play doubles with his brother," tournament manager Mark Ein said, as reported by the New York Times.

"We're putting a real focus on doubles at the event - it's a terrific piece of the competition and entertainment value for fans so we were thrilled he wanted to return."

Jamie Murray won the men's doubles at the ATP 500 event last year, playing with Bruno Soares.

More ANDY MURRAY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ganguly slams team India selection
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue