Clinical Barty beats nervy Vondrousova to win French Open

The magnitude of the occasion appeared to get to unseeded teenager Vondrousova in her first major final and the clinical Barty took advantage, breezing to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Barty, playing her first grand slam singles final after a doubles triumph at the US Open last year, became the first Australian since Margaret Court 46 years ago to be crowned champion at Roland Garros.

Vondrousova, playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time, was brushed aside by a steely Barty, who took just 72 minutes to seal a victory that will move her up to a career-high second in the rankings.

The eighth seed dismantled 19-year-old after the start was delayed by an hour and a half due to the time it took Dominic Thiem to beat Novak Djokovic in the second men's semi-final on the main show court.

Barty's triumph came three years after resuming her tennis career following a 21-month hiatus, during which time she showcased her cricket skills for Brisbane Heat Women's Big Bash League.