Australian Open 2020: Konta bows out early again in Melbourne

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
Johanna Konta has fallen in the second round or sooner for the third straight year
Johanna Konta has fallen in the second round or sooner for the third straight year

Melbourne, January 21: Johanna Konta's recent Australian Open struggles continued with a surprise first-round exit in Melbourne on Tuesday (January 21).

The world number 13 was well beaten 6-4 6-2 by Ons Jabeur, marking the third straight year in which she has fallen in the second round or sooner at the opening grand slam of the season.

Konta was left to lament 19 unforced errors, while Jabeur mixed 19 winners with 12 unforced errors in a 63-minute loss.

A semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2016 and quarter-finalist the following year, Konta has followed that up with two second-round exits and Tuesday's loss.

The Brit's exit is favourable for Dayana Yastremska and Caroline Wozniacki, with the winner of their second-round meeting to face Jabeur, Madison Brengle or Caroline Garcia.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
