Australian Open: Andreescu sent packing in first tournament since 2019

Andreescu was playing her first tournament since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen at the end of 2019 – a knee injury and fitness issues derailing the Canadian star after her breakthrough at the US Open almost two years ago.

The 20-year-old's stay in Melbourne did not extend beyond round two, however, as Hsieh stunned the three-time WTA Tour champion 6-3 6-2.

Andreescu struggled in Wednesday's first match on Rod Laver Arena – tallying 25 unforced errors in a forgettable one hour, 23-minute display in sunny conditions at Melbourne Park.

The loss to world number 71 Hsieh condemned Andreescu to her worst defeat since falling to Catherine McNally (628) at the 2018 ITF/$25k Lawrence-KA USA.

Taiwanese veteran Hsieh, 35, has now upset eight seeds in her career at grand slams.