Australian Open: Ash Barty blitzes Danka Kovinic in stunning start

Barty, who last year became the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals of the tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1984, hammered Kovinic 6-0 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.

Winner of last week's Yarra Valley Classic, Barty won the first 16 points against Kovinic and never looked back.

The world number one wrapped up victory in just 44 minutes, finishing the contest having lost only 10 points.

Kovinic's unforced errors piled up early – the Montenegrin made 14 in the first set – as 2019 French Open champion Barty quickly took control and the opener.

Making a statement 💯@ashbarty drops just four points to clinch the opening set against Danka Kovinic 6-0 in 18 minutes.#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wvltqbFkR9 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 9, 2021

There was a very brief test for Barty to begin the second set, but the Australian was untroubled as Kovinic had no answers.

Barty will meet either Daria Gavrilova or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Data Slam: Barty blitz sets up win

Barty made an incredible start, racing into a 4-0 lead without dropping a point. Her hopes of a golden set were ended when she sent a backhand long, but the start put her in immediate control.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Barty – 10/5

Kovinic – 3/28

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Barty – 5/0

Kovinic – 2/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Barty – 6/8

Kovinic – 0/0