Australian Open: Barty in masterclass against Rogers as quarters await

Melbourne, February 15: World number one Ash Barty secured another quarter-final berth at the Australian Open after outclassing Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4.
It was a Barty party on Rod Laver Arena, where the 2019 French Open champion dominated from the outset to see off unseeded American Rogers in a little over an hour on Monday (February 15).
Barty, who appeared in the semi-finals in Melbourne last year to become the first Australian woman to reach that stage since Wendy Turnbull in 1984, raced past Rogers to set up a meeting with Karolina Muchova.
Home hope Barty and Rogers renewed acquaintances behind closed doors in the last 16 after the former won a match tie-break against last year's US Open quarter-finalist en route to claiming the Yarra Valley Classic.
The quest for a home Grand Slam title continues ✨@ashbarty is into her third consecutive #AusOpen quarterfinal.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/CUIVUeg2XE— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 15, 2021
Barty was unstoppable from the start, striking first in the fourth game and breaking for a 3-1 lead after precision play left Rogers helplessly scrambling around the court.
There was a test for Barty after Rogers earned a pair of break points in the seventh game, but the former saved both.
It was the only real challenge in a first set controlled by Barty, who continued where she left off in the second.
While Rogers showed glimpses, Barty – moving freely with all eyes on her heavily strapped thigh – was firmly in the groove as she broke for a 2-1 lead.
Another break followed but there was a blip for Barty, who was broken for the first time when serving for the match at 5-2 in a late Rogers resistance which only delayed the inevitable.
Data Slam: Three in a row for Barty
Barty will contest her third consecutive Australian Open quarter-final. Not since Wendy Turnbull in 1984 has an Australian woman enjoyed such a run. Barty is bidding to become the first Australian woman to win the grand slam since 1978.
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Barty – 21/16
Rogers – 14/25
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Barty – 5/3
Rogers – 5/1
BREAK POINTS WON
Barty – 3/6
Rogers – 1/3
