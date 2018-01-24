Australian Open: Kerber crushes Keys to reach semis

Melbourne, January 24: Angelique Kerber brushed past Madison Keys at the Australian Open, reaching her sixth grand slam semi-final in style on Wednesday (January 24).

The German two-time major winner capitalised on an error-filled display by Keys, racing to a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 51 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Mertens stuns Svitolina

Keys, playing in her fourth grand slam quarter-final, made too many mistakes, her 25 unforced errors proving costly.

The form player in the women's draw, Kerber is yet to lose in 2018, having won the Sydney International title ahead of the year's first major.

Kerber, the 2016 champion in Melbourne, had won six of her previous seven matches against Keys, and that always looked set to continue.

Keys was the aggressor but her mistakes were costly from the outset as the consistent Kerber, the 21st seed, broke three times in the opening set.

The American 17th seed needed a strong start to the second, but Keys – the 2017 US Open runner-up – instead fell 3-0 behind.

Keys broke to love in the fifth game, but Kerber responded to seal a resounding win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Kerber bt Keys 6-1 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Kerber – 13/7

Keys – 13/25

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Kerber – 1/1

Keys – 0/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Kerber – 6/9

Keys – 1/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Kerber – 59

Keys – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Kerber – 83/44

Keys – 43/31

TOTAL POINTS

Kerber – 54

Keys – 31

Source: OPTA