Australian Open: Osaka finds being deemed an essential worker 'a bit funny' ahead of lockdown

Melbourne, February 12: Naomi Osaka admitted it was "a bit funny" to be deemed an essential worker as the Australian Open goes on.
The year's first grand slam is set to continue without fans from Saturday (February 13) as Victoria heads into a five-day lockdown amid coronavirus concerns.
Professional athletes have been deemed "essential workers", meaning the Australian Open can continue.
Osaka, who raced into the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur on Friday (February 12), said that seemed strange.
Asked how she felt about being described as an essential worker, the Japanese star told a news conference: "Well, I'm not really sure.
"That kind of seems a bit funny. But I don't know, I don't make the rules. I'm just here just trying to have fun."
𝒻𝓁𝑜𝒶𝓉 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝒶 𝒷𝓊𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒻𝓁𝓎 🦋— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 12, 2021
𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝒶 𝒷𝑒𝑒 🐝@naomiosaka | #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/m31BugXgqS
Three-time grand slam champion Osaka will face Garbine Muguruza in a blockbuster fourth-round clash.
