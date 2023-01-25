Tennis
Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna enters Australian Open mixed doubles final

By Mykhel Staff
Sania Mirza Bopanna
Sania Mirza with Rohan Bopanna in a file photo. Image credit: AP/PTI

Sania Mirza is now just a step away from winning a doubles Grand Slam title in her final Australian Open outing as she reached the mixed doubles final with Rohan Bopanna at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

The unseeded Indian pair knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semifinal that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Sania has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title.

The 36-year-old Indian tennis icon has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

The duo will either face Australia's Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans or Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 16:11 [IST]
