Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna enters Australian Open mixed doubles final

The unseeded Indian pair knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semifinal that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Sania has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title.

The 36-year-old Indian tennis icon has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

The duo will either face Australia's Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans or Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

