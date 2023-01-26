Australian Open semifinal Live Streaming: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov Live

Tsitsipas, deemed a Greek prodigy in his junior days, is also in the hunt for his first Grand Slam title after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final two years ago. If his coach Mark Philippoussis and father Apostolos Tsitsipas is to be believed, he is ready to finally taste a Major success.

But for that, the Greek will have to defeat 26-year-old Khachanov, who never defeated Tsitsitpas in the five times they faced each other. They came across last year in

The last time that they played each other at the Italian Open in Rome with Tsitsipas winning 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Tsitstipas Stefanos will face Karen Khachanov in the men's singles semifinal at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 27. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is set to start tentatively at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports 2,3 and 5 is where the live telecast of this match will be available. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.