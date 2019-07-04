English

Top seed Barty eases into Wimbledon third round

By Opta
Ashleigh Barty

London, July 4: World number one Ashleigh Barty sailed into the third round of Wimbledon with a convincing victory over Alison van Uytvanck.

The top seed barely broke sweat on Court Two, taking just 55 minutes to wrap up a 6-1 6-3 win against the Belgian as she laid down her title credentials with a hugely impressive display.

She will now meet Britain's Harriet Dart or Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the third round, having matched her previous best run in SW19 achieved in 2018.

In this form, the top seed looks a serious title contender, after delivering a dominant display from start to finish.

"I started particularly well and there were not too many errors, a bit of a blemish trying to serve out the match, but I'm very happy with today," Barty said.

The Australian broke at the first attempt when her opponent netted, and raced into a 5-0 lead.

And, while Van Uytvanck avoid a first-set whitewash, Barty wrapped it up in 25 minutes after a superb backhand approach shot forced another error.

It was a similar story in the second set and Barty took advantage of her second break point in the third game when another deep backhand proved too good for the Belgian, who could only find the net tape.

A further break soon followed as Barty strengthened her grip. And while her opponent briefly rallied with a break of her own, the French Open champion recovered, sealing victory with a volley.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Ashleigh Barty bt Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Barty – 14/7 Van Uytvanck – 10/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Barty – 2/0 Van Uytvanck – 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON Barty – 5/7 Van Uytvanck – 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Barty – 56 Van Uytvanck – 69

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Barty – 79/58 Van Uytvanck – 48/36

TOTAL POINTS Barty – 55 Van Uytvanck – 33

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
