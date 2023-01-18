Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chris Evert reveals she is cancer-free, shares story in attempt to save lives

By Patric Ridge

New York, January 18: Tennis great Chris Evert has revealed she is cancer-free, just over a year after she began her fight against the illness.

Evert began chemotherapy in January 2022 after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Doctors caught Evert's cancer early after she had a preventative hysterectomy following the death of her sister, Jeanne, from the same disease.

The 68-year-old, who concluded her course of chemotherapy last May, confirmed the positive news on Tuesday, writing for ESPN: "A year ago, I started a journey to protect myself and my loved ones from the risks associated with the BRCA-related ovarian cancer that took my sister Jeanne's life.

"It is only because of the genetic road map my sister left behind and the power of scientific progress that we caught my cancer early enough to do something about it.

"My doctor said if left undiscovered, in four months' time I would probably have been Stage Three like Jeanne, with very few options. Instead, I was diagnosed with Stage Three ovarian cancer, and I immediately began six rounds of chemotherapy.

"Today, I'm cancer-free, and there's a 90 per cent chance that the ovarian cancer will never come back."

However, Evert added her "story isn't over" and confirmed that on December 1, a year to the day since her hysterectomy, she underwent a double mastectomy in order to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer.

Evert said she is "well on the road to recovery".

She explained: "I have one more surgery left to complete reconstruction. They say this part is easy, but I can assure you, the last five years have not been.

"As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart. I will never heal from losing Jeanne, and I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process.

"My sister's journey saved my life, and I hope by sharing mine, I just might save somebody else's."

Evert won 18 grand slam titles across her illustrious career and enjoyed an on-court rivalry with Martina Navratilova.

When Navratilova confirmed her own cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Evert was among those to offer their support.

Evert posted on Twitter: "Thinking of @Martina today and supporting her journey, like she did mine, with love and prayers. This is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience…You got this, Martina."

Comments

MORE CHRIS EVERT NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 9:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 18, 2023
Recent Tournaments
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Mens Singles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Mens Doubles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Womens Singles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Womens Doubles
Jan 15, 2023 - Jan 22, 2023
ATP Tenerife 1:Mens Singles
Jan 15, 2023 - Jan 22, 2023
ATP Brasil Tennis Challenger:Mens Singles
+More
Click to comments