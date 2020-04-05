Coronavirus: Del Potro 'still nervous' watching US Open final win over Federer

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sport to a standstill around the world, with many broadcasters opting to show classic matches from the past.

Del Potro, whose career has been ravaged by injuries, won his only grand slam 11 years ago, beating Federer in a five-setter in New York.

On his Instagram story on Saturday, the Argentinian was watching a replay of his 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory.

Del Potro wrote: "[It's] 11 years later and I'm still nervous."

Del Potro, 31, was last in action in mid-2019 before needing surgery on his knee.

The ATP and WTA Tour seasons are suspended until at least July 13, with Wimbledon having been cancelled for the first time since World War II.