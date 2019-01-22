English

Australian Open: Collins moves past Pavlyuchenkova to reach semis

By Opta
Danielle Collins celebrates as her fairytale run at the Australian Open continues
Melbourne, January 22: Danielle Collins continued her fairytale run at the Australian Open, reaching the semi-finals with a three-set win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday (January 22).

The 25-year-old American found her range after a poor start to claim a 2-6 7-5 6-1 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Collins had never won a main-draw match at a grand slam before this tournament, but will now play either Petra Kvitova or Ashleigh Barty for a place in the final.

The result extended Pavlyuchenkova's losing run in quarter-finals, the Russian now holding a 0-5 record in last-eight singles matches at grand slams.

Collins – who thrashed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round – was overly aggressive early and she was left to rue her failure to break Pavlyuchenkova during a 17-minute second game.

That allowed Pavlyuchenkova to take control while Collins continued to push, but with little success.

Pavlyuchenkova closed out a 49-minute set when Collins sent a wild backhand well wide.

Needing a response, Collins found it to begin the second set, a swinging forehand winner giving her a break for 3-1.

Pavlyuchenkova broke back – to 15 – in the ninth game before Collins struck again to take the set with a forehand winner.

Collins carried that momentum into the final set and was in complete control, grabbing an early break with a wonderful forehand cross-court return winner.

Far more controlled from the baseline, Collins was dictating play and won seven straight games before Pavlyuchenkova broke the run, but it was far too late.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Collins bt Pavlyuchenkova 2-6 7-5 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Collins - 38/20

Pavlyuchenkova - 36/36

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Collins - 6/1

Pavlyuchenkova - 6/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Collins - 5/15

Pavlyuchenkova - 4/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Collins - 60

Pavlyuchenkova - 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Collins - 77/42

Pavlyuchenkova - 64/38

TOTAL POINTS

Collins - 100

Pavlyuchenkova - 91

    Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
