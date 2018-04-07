Germany edge in front ahead of Nadal-Zverev Davis Cup clash

Now world number one Nadal must beat world number four Alexander Zverev if Spain are to avoid defeat in the last eight.

The other two European match-ups are also 2-1 as it stands, as the French pair - boasting the ATP's ninth-ranked doubles player Nicolas Mahut alongside Pierre Hugues Herbert - raced to victory in straight sets, defeating Italy 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli were swiftly seen off, fading after holding their own early on and the former - ranked 20th - will have to beat 11th-ranked Lucas Pouille to keep Italy in the competition.

Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic came from behind to beat Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

