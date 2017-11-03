Del Potro stays in line for ATP World Tour Finals

Bengaluru, November 3: With Rafael Nadal having assured himself the world No.1 spot till the end of the year following his second-round win over South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the second round of the ongoing Paris Masters, all eyes are on who will clinch the last spot for the ATP World Tour Finals to be held in London.

Just one slot remains remains to be filled for the elite eight-man field season-ending tournament to be held at the 02 Arena from November 12 to 19.

After the third round matches in Paris, Juan Martin Del Potro has emerged as the front-runner for the London berth.

The Argentinian who defeated Dutchman Robin Haase 7-5, 6-4 to enter the quarteffinal in Paris on Thursday (November 2) can clinch the London slot if he reaches the last-four in the French capital.

Standing between Del Potro and a place in the semifinals in Paris is America's John Isner.

Del Potro is hoping to keep up his recent run, when he has contested two finals and a semifinal in his last three tournaments.

"It's extra motivation to me," said Del Potro.

"It's going to be a good battle next round trying to qualify for London. Of course, I would love to reach London once again. It could be a fantastic moment for me. But it's still a really hard challenge to me."

Meanwhile, Nadal continued his quest for a maiden Paris Masters title when he survived a second-set blip to beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

Nadal, Roger Federer, former qualifiers Dominic Thiem and Marin Cilic and debutants David Goffin, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov are the other players to have made the cut for biggest indoor tennis tournament in the world.