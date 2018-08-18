WATCH: Djokovic wins match, loses car!

Novak Djokovic defeated the Canadian in three sets at the Cincinnati Masters on Friday to maintain a 100 per cent career record in nine meetings with the powerful server.

The Serbian former world number one had earlier accounted for defending champion Grigor Dimitrov in a match delayed due to rain on Thursday.

But after such a long day of competition, Djokovic endured some self-inflicted difficulty leaving the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio.

A video posted by the tournament's official Twitter account showed the 13-time Grand Slam singles champion wandering through the venue's parking lot after dark, calling out "Where are you!" to an elusive grey Tesla, before finally being reunited.

Perhaps the 31-year-old should tie a balloon to the aerial when he returns for his semi-final against Marin Cilic on Saturday.