WATCH: Djokovic wins match, loses car!

Posted By: OPTA
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic found it much easy to knock out the defending champion than finding out his car from the parking lot!

Ohio, August 18: If only finding your vehicle was as easy as beating Milos Raonic.

Novak Djokovic defeated the Canadian in three sets at the Cincinnati Masters on Friday to maintain a 100 per cent career record in nine meetings with the powerful server.

The Serbian former world number one had earlier accounted for defending champion Grigor Dimitrov in a match delayed due to rain on Thursday.

But after such a long day of competition, Djokovic endured some self-inflicted difficulty leaving the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio.

A video posted by the tournament's official Twitter account showed the 13-time Grand Slam singles champion wandering through the venue's parking lot after dark, calling out "Where are you!" to an elusive grey Tesla, before finally being reunited.

Perhaps the 31-year-old should tie a balloon to the aerial when he returns for his semi-final against Marin Cilic on Saturday.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
