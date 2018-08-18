WATCH: Djokovic wins match, loses car!

Ohio, August 18: If only finding your vehicle was as easy as beating Milos Raonic.
Novak Djokovic defeated the Canadian in three sets at the Cincinnati Masters on Friday to maintain a 100 per cent career record in nine meetings with the powerful server.
The Serbian former world number one had earlier accounted for defending champion Grigor Dimitrov in a match delayed due to rain on Thursday.
But after such a long day of competition, Djokovic endured some self-inflicted difficulty leaving the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio.
A video posted by the tournament's official Twitter account showed the 13-time Grand Slam singles champion wandering through the venue's parking lot after dark, calling out "Where are you!" to an elusive grey Tesla, before finally being reunited.
Stars, they’re just like us…— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 18, 2018
🤣 @djokernole #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/wEuHPTtOFM
Perhaps the 31-year-old should tie a balloon to the aerial when he returns for his semi-final against Marin Cilic on Saturday.