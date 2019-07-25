English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thiem moves a step closer in Hamburg

By Opta
Dominic Thiem saw off Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-1 to reach quarter-finals in Hamburg
Dominic Thiem saw off Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-1 to reach quarter-finals in Hamburg

Hamburg, July 25: Dominic Thiem boosted his hopes of a third ATP title in 2019 as he swept through to the German Tennis Championships quarter-finals in Hamburg.

The Austrian top seed, who has won tournaments in Indian Wells and Barcelona this year, saw off Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash on Friday (July 26) with Andrey Rublev.

Rublev was a 3-6 7-5 6-3 winner against Casper Ruud, while Georgian fourth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili fought his way past Juan Ignacio Londero with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory.

Basilashvili, the defending champion, faces Jeremy Chardy next following the Frenchman's 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 victory over compatriot Richard Gasquet.

At the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Wednesday (July 24), second seed Fernando Verdasco lost 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas to bow out in round two.

Another Spanish player awaits Ramos-Vinolas in the quarter-finals after sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena cruised to a 6-2 6-4 win against Stefano Travaglia.

Thomas Fabbiano and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe will also go head to head in the last eight.

Fabbiano saw off fourth seed Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-1 in an all-Italian encounter, while Stebe was a 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-3 victor against Jiri Vesely.

More DOMINIC THIEM News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue