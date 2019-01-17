English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thiem retires from Australian Open

By Opta
Dominic Thiem
Alexei Popyrin is into the Australian Open third round after Dominic Thiem retired from their match in Melbourne.

Melbourne, January 17: Dominic Thiem is out of the Australian Open after retiring at two sets down to wildcard Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

The seventh seed trailed 7-5 6-4 2-0 when he pulled out, having called for the trainer early in the second set complaining of fatigue and soreness.

Thiem battled on but called it a day after falling a break down in the third set.

The Austrian came into Thursday's clash on the back of a marathon first-round victory over Benoit Paire.

The match lasted until 2.10am on Wednesday morning after Thiem clinched the decider having earlier thrown away a two-set advantage.

Popyrin, who beat Mischa Zverev in straight sets in his tournament opener, will face Lucas Pouille in the third round.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dembele leaves Spurs for Guangzhou
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue