Everything you need to know about Sumit Nagal

Learning curve

"It's not about winning or losing all the time. It's just the experience. It's playing someone who has won 20 Grand Slams," Nagal had told ATPTour.com before making his Grand Slam debut against the tennis maestro.

"I don't care what the commentators will be saying about me on TV. I'm going to be enjoying the crowd, playing the best tennis player ever. I'm just some dude from India. I'm fine with that until I make my name," he added.

Reputation enhanced

And of course, he did enhance his reputation after the match. Fittingly, Nagal's journey to his first Slam was largely facilitated by fellow Indian and former US Open doubles champion Mahesh Bhupathi.

The former doubles No. 1 personally handpicked Nagal in 2007 for his "Apollo Mission 2018" program, which sought to produce an Indian Grand Slam singles champion by 2018. But Nagal, only 10 years old at the time, needed to show his trademark chutzpah at the tryout in New Delhi just to land one of the coveted spots.

Steady achievements

Nagal won the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with Vietnam's Nam Hoang Ly, becoming only the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam trophy.

His rise up the ATP rankings has been more of a process due to ongoing injury issues, including a torn labrum in 2017 that he considered undergoing shoulder surgery for.

Turning point

The victory in the 2017 Bengaluru Open, which was his first ATP Challenger, was a real turning point in his career. After that, it has been a steady climb to the top.

Last week he arrived in New York at a career-high standing of No. 190. He was 0-3 in his previous trips through Grand Slam qualifying, but weathered three quality opponents in last week's qualifying draw for his latest breakthrough moment.

The loss to Federer might have ended Nagal's campaign in the US Open, but his long journey has just begun and it bodes well for the future of Indian tennis.