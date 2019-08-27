English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Everything you need to know about Sumit Nagal

By
Sumeet Nagal
Sumit Nagal, who was making his Grand Slam debut, was never overawed under the bright lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bengaluru, August 27: India's Sumit Nagal is making waves after playing his heart out against legend Roger Federer in the opening round of the US Open tennis tournament at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (August 27).

The match was nothing short of a treat for the Indian tennis fans as the teenage sensation from Jhajjar, Haryana, who was making his Grand Slam debut, won the opening set.

Though Nagal eventually lost 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, he was never overawed under the bright lights on Arthur Ashe and left a lasting impression.

Sumit Nagal age & ranking

The 22-year-old, whose ATP World Tour ranking is 190, came through the qualifiers, managed to keep Federer in check in the first set and was very much in the game and he surprised the Swiss great from time to time with some astonishing returns righ through the two-and-a-half hour encounter.

Learning curve

Learning curve

"It's not about winning or losing all the time. It's just the experience. It's playing someone who has won 20 Grand Slams," Nagal had told ATPTour.com before making his Grand Slam debut against the tennis maestro.

"I don't care what the commentators will be saying about me on TV. I'm going to be enjoying the crowd, playing the best tennis player ever. I'm just some dude from India. I'm fine with that until I make my name," he added.

Reputation enhanced

Reputation enhanced

And of course, he did enhance his reputation after the match. Fittingly, Nagal's journey to his first Slam was largely facilitated by fellow Indian and former US Open doubles champion Mahesh Bhupathi.

The former doubles No. 1 personally handpicked Nagal in 2007 for his "Apollo Mission 2018" program, which sought to produce an Indian Grand Slam singles champion by 2018. But Nagal, only 10 years old at the time, needed to show his trademark chutzpah at the tryout in New Delhi just to land one of the coveted spots.

Steady achievements

Steady achievements

Nagal won the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with Vietnam's Nam Hoang Ly, becoming only the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam trophy.

His rise up the ATP rankings has been more of a process due to ongoing injury issues, including a torn labrum in 2017 that he considered undergoing shoulder surgery for.

Turning point

Turning point

The victory in the 2017 Bengaluru Open, which was his first ATP Challenger, was a real turning point in his career. After that, it has been a steady climb to the top.

Last week he arrived in New York at a career-high standing of No. 190. He was 0-3 in his previous trips through Grand Slam qualifying, but weathered three quality opponents in last week's qualifying draw for his latest breakthrough moment.

The loss to Federer might have ended Nagal's campaign in the US Open, but his long journey has just begun and it bodes well for the future of Indian tennis.

More SUMIT NAGAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sindhu makes grand homecoming
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
Read in Hindi: कौन हैं सुमित नागल, जिन्होंने फेडरर के खिलाफ रच दिया इतिहास

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue