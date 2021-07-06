Federer downs Sonego to become oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in Open Era

The sixth seeded Swiss saved two of the three break points in the match to march into his 58th Grand Slam quarter-final. Monday's win, which had been briefly suspended due to rain, saw the eight-time champion extend his lead at the top of the all-time list for most Wimbledon quarter-final appearances, ahead of Jimmy Connors.

Just a month away from turning 40, Federer wrapped up the pre-quarterfinal game against Sonego in two hours 11 minutes in a rain-interrupted match. As reported in the ATP Tour, the 39-year-old also became the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in the Open Era. At 39 years and 337 days, Federer broke Ken Rosewall's (39 years, 224 days) record set in 1974.

Sonego's resolve was eventually broken in a thrilling first set that saw Federer go a break up before losing his advantage and then getting it straight back when his opponent double-faulted after a brief rain delay.

And although the Italian had two break points in the final game of that set, his failure to take either marked the end of his challenge in earnest.

A Federer break in the fifth game of the second set helped the eight-time Wimbledon champion extend his advantage to two with little fuss.

And he required just 30 minutes to wrap up the third and continue another deep run in a tournament that has seen some of his best tennis down the years.

Following the straight-sets win, Federer told the ATP Tour, "I'm extremely happy. Tricky conditions inside and outside against Lorenzo, always dangerous. But I felt like after that first set, I was able to control things. It was a great match. I couldn't be more excited to be in the quarters. It's a big moment and I'm very, very happy."

Federer will now await the winner of the pre-quarters match between second seed Daniil Medvedev and 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 32/26 Sonego – 23/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer – 4/1 Sonego – 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 5/15 Sonego – 1/3

(With inputs from OPTA/ATP Tour)