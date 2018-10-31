Five events, four titles, two slam triumphs - Djokovic's glorious charge to #1

The Serbian is assured of reclaiming top spot after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters with an abdominal injury on Wednesday (October 31).

Djokovic endured a prolonged struggle for form and fitness after losing the number one ranking in November 2016, but he has enjoyed a sensational upturn in fortunes since the start of July.

We look at the stunning run the rejuvenated 31-year-old has put together in recent months.

Wimbledon (July 2-15) - CHAMPION

Djokovic's golden run began at the All England Club as he made light of a lowly seeding of 12 - still nine places higher than his ranking at the time - and claimed a fourth Wimbledon crown.

Having suffered a shock defeat to Marco Cecchinato in the quarter-finals of the previous month's French Open, Djokovic looked back to his brilliant best on Centre Court.

A magnificent semi-final victory over Nadal showed he was once again capable of taking down the very best and Djokovic duly beat Kevin Anderson in the final to secure his 13th grand slam singles title.

Rogers Cup (August 6-12) - OUT IN LAST 16

A bump in the road followed when Djokovic participated in the Rogers Cup in Toronto, only to be beaten in the round of 16 by rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas on August 9.

However, Novak has not lost since!

Cincinnati Masters (August 13-19) - CHAMPION

A week on from his early exit in Canada, Djokovic made history by winning the Cincinnati Masters.

A 6-4 6-4 final victory over Roger Federer ensured Djokovic became the first man to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

He had previously lost five finals in Cincinnati.

US Open (August 27-September 9) - CHAMPION

Djokovic had to battle through several of his matches in Cincinnati, but it was a different story at Flushing Meadows as he dropped only two sets (one apiece in rounds one and two) en route to yet another grand slam triumph.

After Federer had been stunned by John Millman and Nadal had fallen victim to a knee injury in a semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro, Djokovic ruthlessly overcame the Argentine 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

He once again looked like the best player on the planet.

Shanghai Masters (October 8-14) - CHAMPION

A month off in the wake of slam success number 14 did nothing to slow Djokovic's momentum.

He duly breezed to glory in Shanghai, winning 10 sets in succession to take his winning streak to 18 matches.

And a 7-5 6-1 victory over Joao Sousa in his opening match in Paris this week means he has now won 28 straight sets since dropping the third to Tennys Sandgren in round two of the US Open.