French Open 2018: Sloane Stephens sets up Madison Keys rematch in Roland Garros

Sloane Stephens of USA returns to Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their French Open 2018 quarterfinal
Paris, June 5: Sloane Stephens' best run at the French Open will take her into the semi-finals after a clinical straight-sets win over Daria Kasatkina.

The US Open champion rose to the occasion in her first quarter-final at Roland Garros, beating the 21-year-old Russian 6-4, 6-1 in only an hour and 10 minutes on Tuesday.

Stephens overpowered the 14th seed in an assured performance on Court Philippe Chatrier and has dropped just the one set in Paris.

The American will now face friend and compatriot Madison Keys in a rematch of their final at Flushing Meadows, where she claimed a first major title last September.

Kasatkina showed flashes of her all-round quality, but the promising youngster's best grand-slam run ended in the last eight.

Aggressive 10th seed Stephens reached to her right to put away a superb volley as she broke to take a 3-1 lead.

A nimble Kasatkina had to return on Monday to finish off her fourth-round clash with Caroline Wozniacki, but showed no signs of fatigue, breaking back when Stephens ended a long rally with an over-hit forehand.

She was broken straight back, though, after Stephens unleashed a rasping forehand and went a set up when her opponent steered a forehand into the net.

Kasatkina was undeterred, showing her class with a blistering cross-court forehand winner as she held in the first game of the second set.

Stephens screamed after forcing an error from the youngster with a fierce inside-out forehand and there was a fist pump after she broke for another 3-1 lead.

An exquisite backhand drop shot from Kasatkina brought roars of appreciation from the crowd, but Stephens broke again with a brutal cross-court forehand winner and came up with another to sail through.

Meanwhile, Keys says the notion that she is too nice to win is "a load of c**p". The American reached the last four at Roland Garros with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory over Yulia Putintseva.

"I have actually been told quite often that I'll never win or do well because I'm too nice of a person and I just don't have it," she said.

"I think that's a load of c**p, but, you know, it's just me. I don't think you have to be mean in order to win matches.

"I think there's a difference between being intense and wanting it and fighting and just not being nice, so that's something that I have always stayed true to.

"I'm not ever going to try to be a person that isn't nice, so that feels more authentic to me and, you know, I think I'm still doing okay. Well, trying to be as nice as possible."

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Stephens bt Kasatkina 6-3 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Stephens – 17/18 Kasatkina – 10/25

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Stephens – 0/0 Kasatkina – 0/2

BREAK POINTS WON Stephens – 5/7 Kasatkina – 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Stephens – 83 Kasatkina – 75

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Stephens – 63/78 Kasatkina – 49/36

TOTAL POINTS Stephens – 64 Kasatkina – 43

Source: OPTA

    Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 22:00 [IST]
