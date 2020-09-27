French Open 2020: You have to roll with the punches this year – Serena Williams

The rescheduled French Open will get underway at Roland Garros on Sunday (September 27), with new government restrictions only allowing 1,000 fans per day.

The French Open was due to take place from May to June but the COVID-19 crisis forced the grand slam to be pushed back in Paris.

As former world number one and sixth seed Williams gears up for her opening-round match against Kristie Ahn, the 23-time grand slam champion was asked about her preparations and said: "It's so different, but I feel like this year, you've just got to roll with the punches.

"You can't expect anything and there are so many things, negative things - and positive - a lot of world changes that happened this year, so I'm not really feeling any bad way about anything really."

Williams experienced the US Open without fans in New York earlier this month – the American superstar beaten in the semi-finals by Victoria Azarenka.

The 39-year-old will resume her bid for a record-equalling 24th major crown at the French Open, where she has won three titles.

"I think the only difference is that it's at the end of September. Usually I end my season after the [US] Open, but this time around I'm here at Roland-Garros," Williams said. "That's the only difference. It's always cold for me."

Williams will also go from the American hard courts straight to clay without a lead-up tournament.

"I honestly don't really think about it," she added. "I think I had some good practices. I haven't played on clay yet, so we'll see.

"I thoroughly enjoy the clay so much, I just love it. So I'm looking forward to playing some."