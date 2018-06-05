French Open Diary: Kasatkina outlasts Airbnb booking, school reading pays off for Schwartzman

Kasatkina returned to Court Philippe Chatrier to beat second seed Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets after bad light interrupted their fourth-round match on Sunday (June 3).

The 14th seed from Russia had only booked her accommodation until Tuesday (June 5) in case she failed to make the last eight, so she was on the move after claiming the scalp of the Australian Open champion.

Schwartzman produced a gigantic fightback to come from two sets down and slay towering warrior Anderson on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Catch up on the action on the first day of the second week, which left thousands at Roland Garros and millions worldwide disappointed after Serena Williams pulled out with a pectoral injury ahead of her eagerly-awaited battle with Maria Sharapova.

KASATKINA ON THE MOVE

Big things are expected of the promising Kasatkina, but the 21-year-old was not banking on being in the quarter-finals in Paris.

Asked if she would be watching Williams and Sharapova - obviously prior to the 23-time grand slam champion pulling out - the 14th seed said she might be too busy moving to a hotel.

"A lot of people will sit in front of TV and support their players, but I don't know. I'm not sure if I will watch this match, because my house which I rent expired today, and I have to change to a hotel, this is the problem.

She added: "I booked it through Airbnb. So you have to pay in advance. And you never know what is going to happen and if you are in the middle of the second week it's fine to go to the hotel. I'm not complaining."

Daria Kasatkina is in quarters after her success against Caroline Wozniacki in two sets 7/6 6/3. Watch the highlights of this match.#RG18

More videos on https://t.co/L0wmcUhyym pic.twitter.com/HN87ph2ewM — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2018

SCHOOL READING COMES IN HANDY FOR SCHWARTZMAN

Schwartzman was taking a battering from the big-serving Anderson, but the Argentine hung in there and showed he was up for the fight.

Asked how he maintained his belief when up against a much taller opponent who was playing better, Schwartzman said some reading in his school days helped him out.

The smiling 11th seed said: "Did you read David and Goliath? That's why. That's why. I read it when I was young in the school, and I just try to think that when I see Kevin or the guys who has two metres (on him)."

Fall to the floor.



A comeback win from @dieschwartzman secures the Argentinian a place in the quarterfinals. Tops Anderson 1-6 1-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/IuDDXTv6jg — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2018

MUGURUZA-SHARAPOVA SHOULD BE A LAUGH A MINUTE

Sharapova will play Garbine Muguruza in the last eight after the 2016 champion progressed when Lesia Tsurenko retired due to injury after only two games.

There was an amusing error when the transcript from Muguruza's press conference came through, with a question from a reporter going down as "Where do you think you can tickle Maria Sharapova?

The Spaniard replied: "She's very solid and aggressive. I'm going to try and play my best tennis, and I think that we both have the same type of aggressive game. So what I have to do is be on top of things and start first."

Muguruza will be hoping to have the last laugh on Wednesday (June 6).

FIERY FOGNINI GIVEN RACKET ABUSE

Fabio Fognini drew whistles and boos from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd when he threw down his racket during his clash with Marin Cilic.

A young spectator behind him chirped up with a few words for the fiery Italian, who had already come in for abuse for his on-court antics.

Fognini redeemed himself somewhat by making a heart shape with his hands as he turned in the direction of his heckler.

Cilic then broke Fognini's heart by winning a five-set thriller.

